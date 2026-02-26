Vikings End Regular Season on Winning Note; Begin Tourney

The Winthrop High boys hockey team was scheduled to meet Rockport in the opening round of the MIAA Division 4 state tournament last night (Wednesday) at Larsen Rink as the Sun-Transcript was going to press.

The Vikings entered the tourney as the #5 seed in D-4 with a 12-6-2 record. Rockport is the 28th seed with a record of 11-8-1.

Coach Dale Dunbar’s squad ended its regular season on a winning note with a 5-4 victory over a strong non-league opponent, Essex Tech, which is the ninth seed in D-3 with an 11-7-2 record.

The contest proved to be an epic encounter between two fast and physical teams. After the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Viking captain Joe Pumphret scored the first of his three goals on the night, assisted by Nick Romano. However, a minute later Essex responded with another lamplighter to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period began with the same fast and physical style of play by both teams. Winthrop once again drew within goal when captain Paul Ferrara, assisted by Romano and Dom Spinale, found the back of the Hawk net on a power play, but Essex responded once again to make it 4-2.

Pumphret then gave the Vikings a big lift with his second goal of the night, assisted by Romano and Braedon Lounsbury, before the period ended to leave Winthrop trailing by one entering the final 15 minutes.

The Vikings then turned in one of their best periods of hockey this season. Spinale, with an assist from Nate Previte, finally brought Winthrop back to level midway through the period and then, with less than three minutes remaining, Spinale fed a great pass to Pumphret, which Captain Joe converted for his hat trick and the game-winner.

Winthrop goalie Jim Lyman turned in an outstanding performance in the net, stopping 31 shots to preserve the victory.

Lady Vikings win

season-finale ahead of state tourney opener

The Winthrop High girls hockey team celebrated Senior Night in appropriate fashion with a 2-1 victory over Boston Latin last Thursday evening.

The eight Lady Vikings who are members of the WHS Class of 2026 were recognized for their contributions to the girls hockey program: Tegan Pereira (who will be playing hockey at Keene State), Avalina Coffey (who will further her hockey career at URI), Riley Towse (who will be furthering her career at Salem State), Avery Shea, Reese Ferrara, Stella Pelletier, Chloe Couture, and team manager Amber Claire dowd(team manager).

The Latin game was a battle right from the start. It was a torrid pace with very physical play on both sides.

Latin struck first with a goal off the half wall on a strange shot that fooled goalie Riley Towse. However, from thereon, Towse was in full-out, brick-wall mode, stopping everything else that was shot at her for the rest of the game.

“Riley is the real deal. She now has a program record of 60 wins.” said WHS coach Anthony Martucci.

Winthrop brought the contest back to level in the middle of the second period on a goal from Amelia Serino, assisted by Reese Ferrara. The remainder of the period continued back-and-forth at a very fast and physical pace, but the terms remained deadlocked at 1-1 at the second buzzer.

The final 15 minutes proved to be an absolute battle until the final minute of play. Winthrop called a time-out with a face-off in the Latin zone both to give the team a rest and strategize with the five players on the ice for the waning seconds.

The move paid off, with Ferrara winning the face-off that led to a howitzer by Pereira that caught the top corner, sending the Larsen Rink faithful into a frenzy with 37 ticks left on the clock for the 2-1 victory.

“It was just a great high school hockey game with a lot of excitement and good goaltending on both sides,” said Martucci. “I would like to personally thank the eight seniors for all of the dedication and hard work that they put into our program. These eight girls are so much more than just great athletes, they are great people. I am grateful to have had the privilege of coaching them.”

The Lady Vikings, who finished their season with a 10-4-3 record, were scheduled to meet Methuen (18-0-2) in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 1 state hockey tournament last night (Wednesday).

Winthrop came into the tourney as the #27 seed and Methuen is #6. The victor will advance to face the winner of the match between #11 Woburn and #22 Pope Francis.

WHS boys basketball opens play in tourney

The Winthrop High boys basketball team was scheduled to open play in the MIAA Division 4 state basketball tournament last night (Wednesday) at the WHS gym as the Sun-Transcript was going to press.

The Vikings, who entered the tourney as the #22 seed in D-4 with a 5-15 record, were set to host Smith Vo-Tech, the #43 seed with a 12-6 mark.

The winner will advance to the Round of 32 where they will travel to meet #11 Ipswich (13-7).

Ironically, the Vikings and Ipswich met in the regular season finale for both teams last Wednesday, with Ipswich prevailing by a narrow margin, 57-54.