Area A-1 sees 23-percent drop in Part One crime from last year

As the first quarter of ’26 was drawing to a close, Area A-1 had experienced a 23-percent drop in Part One crime (i.e. incidents of violent and property crime) from last year, according to Boston Police.

Between this Jan. 1 and March 29 of this year, 389 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown, and the North End, compared with 502 during the same timeframe in 2025. This year also marked a more than 16-percent decrease in Part One crime from the district’s five-year average of 464 incidents.

No homicides were reported in the district this year, compared with one in ’25, while the district’s five-year average for this crime category was 1.6 incidents.

Rapes and attempted rapes were down more than 57 percent, with the number dropping to three from seven last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 5.8 incidents.

Robberies and attempted robberies dropped slightly more than 64 percent as the number fell to 15 from 42 last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 29.4 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault in the district remained steady, with eight each reported both this year and last. Both 2025 and ’26 saw a considerable spike from the district’s five-five year average for this category of 5.2 incidents, however.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were up more than 16 percent as the number climbed to 43 from 37 last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 46.2 incidents.

Commercial burglaries in the district decreased around 22 percent, with the number falling to 11 from 29 last year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 17.6 incidents.

Likewise, residential burglaries were down almost 29 percent as the number fell to 10 from 14 last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 9.8 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle decreased more than 56 percent, with the number falling to 17 from 39 last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 46.2 incidents.

Other larcenies in the district were down nearly 13 percent as the number dropped to 268 from 308 last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 280.8 incidents.

Incidents of auto theft decreased nearly 18 percent, with the number falling to 14 from 17 last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 20.6 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number dropped to 3,379 from 3,540 incidents last year, while the five-year average for Part One crime across the city was 3,475 incidents.