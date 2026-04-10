The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on April 16, at 5 p.m.zoom: https://www.zoomgov.com/J/1606321922

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available by request. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Hearing or calling 1 646 828 7666 and entering meeting id # 160 632 1922 You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Ratification of March 19, 2026 Public Hearing Minutes

II. Violation Review Hearing

APP # 26.0709 BH 32 Myrtle Street (VIO.26.1034)

Applicant: Lalit Verma

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved security camera, vinyl decals, and signage lighting.

III. Design Review Hearing

APP # 26.0797 BH 19 West Cedar Street

Applicant: Michael Leabman

Proposed Work: Replace two, non-historic dormer windows on fifth floor, new roof deck and hatch (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

Applicant: Guy Grassi; Grassi Design Group

Proposed Work: New roof deck, restore level one lintels, replace historic storefront window with replacement window, install intercom, New HVAC equipment on roof, new window to left of doorway in existing opening (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

APP # 26.0636 BH 157-159 Charles Street

Applicant: Ruthie Kuhlman; RODE Architects

Proposed Work: Demolish existing structure and construct a new five story, mixed use structure.

IV. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

• Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading Need Not Appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please note that following issuance of an approval letter by email no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

• If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 26.0798 BH 27 Anderson Street: Full repoint on both sides of building, Repairs to brickwork and stones as necessary using historic brick, mortar mix, tooling, dimensions and color.

APP # 26.0714 BH 37 Beacon Street: At side elevation, floor three, remove one non-historic, 8 over 8, wood window and replace with one, 8 over 8, wood window with no low-E glass. Paint to match existing windows.

APP # 26.0732 BH 19 Chestnut Street: Restore, replace shutters as needed, restore entry surround in kind, paint to match existing color using HC-69, repair brickwork on several location on front facade using historic brick, and mortar that matches historic coloring, restore/repair shutter hardware, fix several leaks around window area on front facade.

APP # 26.0732 BH 52 Chestnut Street: At rear dormer, install five total casement windows. There would be five total eight light casement windows to replace the existing.

They will be fabricated from wood, true divided light, using clear glass & have a 13/16” muntin width. Glazed at the exterior & painted to match all the lower door and window openings. Custom blue/grey color in semi-gloss matched on site. All wood details at this dormer as to the surround moldings, sill protrusion & size will be fabricated in kind to match the existing. (Previous proposal denied under 26.0424 BH).

APP # 26.0763 BH 4 Goodwin Place: Repair slate in kind, install new copper gutters and flashing at chimney.

APP # 26.0784 BH 25 South Russell Street: Rebuild existing front facade using existing, historic brick and using type N mortar with historic color and tooling. Headers and sills to be replaced with cast stone and match existing, historic dimensions and color. Garden level granite headers are to remain.

APP # 26.0707 BH 5 Smith Court: Rebuild existing, previously approved roof deck under 09.1122 BH in the same footprint. The rail will change from wood to a simple, black metal rail.

APP #26.0625 BH 33 Brimmer Street: Restore three front facing transom lights on second floor oriel, replace remaining windows with wood, double paned glass. Two side lights will be 1 over 1, wood with spacer bars that match the window frame. All of the windows will not have low-e glass and be painted to match existing.

APP # 26.0758 BH 13 Louisburg Square: Removal of existing shutters, brackets and hinges, prepare and finish spray off site in “BM Black 2132-10”, which will match existing. Reinstall at original locations. Scrape and prep of window sills and frames, finish paint “BM Black 2132-10”, which will match existing.

APP # 26.0806 BH 26 Mount Vernon Street: Cut and point of front elevation, Spot cut and point right side elevation, replace failing lintels and sills in kind, prep and paint perimeter window trim in kind.

APP # 26.0754 BH 61 Mount Vernon Street: Replace thirteen existing, non-historic sash sets keeping the existing jambs, brick moldings and wood sills located on the Pinckney Street elevation at the rear of the building. Three total: two 4 over 4’s, one 6 over 6 are on the east elevation. Five 6 over 6’s on the north elevation. Five 6 over 6’s on the west elevation. The existing and remaining brick moldings, wood sills and jambs will be restored: strip existing paint, epoxy, prime and finish paint the existing color: “Briarwood” semi-gloss. The new sash sets will be wood solid block, mortise and tenon, using clear glass, double hung, true divided light & have a 13/16” interior muntin profile width. The exterior will have a 3/16” wood stem & glazed. All the existing broken aluminum storm windows will be removed.

APP # 26.0808 BH 54 Myrtle Street: Cut and point head house area, replace bricks as needed and repair other masonry in the vicinity in kind.

APP # 26.0794 BH 58-60 Pinckney Street: Rebuild shared chimney in kind using historic brick and interspersed new brick when necessary. Mortar to match historic mixture, dimensions and tooling. Existing chimney pots to remain.

APP # 26.0793 BH 90 Revere Street: Remove conduit for strobe, install new strobe, restore main and storefront doors, restore main transom light, restore service entry, install new life safety equipment, remove window security grills, remove fire escapes on front facade, repoint and clean facade using historic mortar mix and tooling, restore, repair and replace elements of cornice as needed, replace headhouse cladding with standing seam copper, on all facades replace all windows (non-historic) with 6 over 6, double hung, wood, true divided lights, with no low-e glass, restore window trim, lintels and sills in kind, replace louvers in basement window on Myrtle Street in kind (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 26.0477 BH 56 River Street: Repoint brick facade in kind using same/historic color, tooling and mortar mix.

APP # 26.0797 BH 19 West Cedar Street: Repair/refinish front doors and trim in kind, repair/repaint side door and trim; replace existing entry system with Door Bird video

Doorbell (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 26.0804 BH 60 West Cedar Street: Replace deteriorated slate roofing, associated copper flashing, and exterior trim, all proposed in kind to match existing materials, profiles, and detailing. Replace the existing 6 over 6 double hung windows with wood, true divided light 6 over 6 double hung units with insulated glass.

V. Staff Updates

Projected Adjournment: 8:00 PM