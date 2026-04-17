Beacon Hill author Winn speaks at JBGC Breakfast Series 

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<p>Accomplished author Karen Winn was the guest speaker at the Jordan Boys & Girls Club Breakfast Series Tuesday in Chelsea. </p>

<p>Winn, who is a resident of Beacon Hill, delighted the largest audience of the 2025-26 breakfast series with her remarks about her exciting new book, “The Society,” and her amazing career transition from nurse practitioner to published author. </p>

<p>Winn also read passages from her novel, which she described as “a suspenseful twisty tale of two women whose lives become darkly intertwined with </p>

<p>a secret society in the heart of Boston.” </p>

<p>“One is a glamorous antiques dealer chasing a rumored family fortune who then vanishes without a trace, the other a young nurse who follows the thin trail into the society itself. Both women will soon discover that more so than money or status, secrets are the society’s true currency,” said Winn about the the book’s main characters. </p>

<p>Winn, who is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and holds an MFA degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, spoke about Beacon Hill during the question-and-answer segment following her remarks. </p>

<p>“While walking my dog or dropping off the kids at the bus stop, I’m still in awe of Beacon Hill, and I think that helps remind me of my experiences, and I infuse that in my writing,” said Winn, who has lived in the neighborhood for nine years.</p>