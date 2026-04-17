Healey-Driscoll Administration announces nearly $14.4 million for youth jobs 

<strong>Special to the Times </strong>

<p>The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced nearly $14.4 million to hire 3,786 youth and young adults for summer and year-round jobs through the state’s YouthWorks program. The administration also launched the Youth Employment and Skills (YES) initiative, designed to connect employers with opportunities to support youth employment and skills development across Massachusetts. Employers and can visit mass.gov/YES to learn how to get involved and help build a statewide network dedicated to supporting youth employment. </p>

<p>Since 2023, nearly 19,000 youth and young adults gained employment through YouthWorks, administered by Commonwealth Corporation and in partnership with MassHire regional workforce boards, local community-based organizations, municipalities, and employers for job placements from camp counselors to IT to communications. </p>

<p>“We’re connecting almost 3,800 young people to jobs and skills training across Massachusetts at a time when employers need talent and young people are looking for opportunity,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re bringing those together by creating real pathways to work, skills, and success. These experiences help young people build their future while helping businesses grow and compete. That’s why we’re saying yes to youth jobs and yes to the future of our economy.” </p>

<p>“We want to remind young people and employers that Yes, Massachusetts is the best place to build talent, gain skills, and start a career,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Our administration appreciates its partnerships with local workforce boards and employers working to build a skilled workforce that meets the needs of today’s economy and the future.” </p>

<p>Lt. Governor Driscoll and Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones announced the YouthWorks grants and YES Initiative during a youth employment roundtable in Springfield. The YES initiative builds on the momentum of the Gateway Youth Employment Pilot, launched in December 2025, which has encouraged MassHire regional workforce boards to engage with more than 560 employers, including approximately 40 new employers who pledged to hire youth this summer in Pittsfield, Springfield, Holyoke, Taunton, Fall River, Salem, and Lynn. Employers interested in hiring or employers with plans to hire this summer are encouraged to visit www.mass.gov/YES to join the administration’s YES Initiative. </p>

<p>“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is excited to launch YES, tapping programs like YouthWorks and other initiatives to encourage more employers to hire youth as we grow Massachusetts’ talent pipeline,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “By collaborating with MassHire, local workforce partners, and area employers, we are identifying best practices and effective connections to give young people early exposure in our workforce and regional economies across the Commonwealth. We hope more employers will join us in saying YES to youth employment and skill building.” </p>

<p>For summer 2026 and school year 2027, the 16 MassHire regional workforce boards across the state will receive nearly $14.4 million in grants. The grants will fund paid, short-term work placements throughout the year at public, private, and nonprofit work sites, with the highest engagement expected during the summer months. Participants will receive essential job readiness training, mentorship, and the opportunity to work side-by-side with professionals in their areas of interest. Additionally, participants will be guided on how to further their education and career pathways. </p>

<p>“We are deeply grateful for the commitment of our grantees and employer partners who invest their time and expertise to create meaningful workforce development experiences that help young people across the state build confidence, skills and pathways towards their future career goals,” said Molly Jacobson, President and CEO of Commonwealth Corporation. </p>