Sherley Smith recognized as Friends of the Public Garden’s Parks 

<strong>By Dan Murphy </strong>

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<p>Back Bay resident Sherley Smith was recognized as the Friends of the Public 2026 Parks Champion during the group’s 56th annual meeting on Tuesday, April 14, at the UMass Club of Boston. The Friends of the Public Garden is a nonprofit membership organization that partners with the Boston Parks Department to maintain and enhance the Public Garden, the Common, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. </p>

<p>Smith has been actively involved with the Friends for many years, serving as an ex-officio board member, a council member, a docent, and a dedicated volunteer. </p>

<p>“It has been my pleasure, and privilege, to be a part of the dedicated and talented teams that care for these three landmark parks,” said Smith ahead of receiving this year’s Park Champion Award. </p>

<p>Regarding Smith and her commitment to the city’s parks, Liza Meyer, President of the Friends said: “Sherley embodies what it means to be a true guardian of our parks. Her dedication is heartfelt and deeply rooted in community — from shaping our docent program to tending the landscapes that make the Public Garden so beloved. Through her volunteerism, leadership, and tireless care for these spaces, she has left a lasting mark on these parks and all who enjoy them, for neighbors and visitors alike. We are proud to recognize her as this year’s Parks Champion.” </p>

<p>The Parks Champion Award is an annual recognition presented each spring by the Friends of the Public Garden. It honors volunteers, outstanding supporters, or organizations that inspire others through their leadership and commitment. These individuals and groups demonstrate how to drive positive change and leave a lasting impact on the three parks, exemplifying the mission of the Friends.</p>