Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Call for Nominations for the 29th Annual Beacon Award

As part of the Diamond Jubilee Year (1922-1997), The Beacon Hill Civic Association instituted an annual Beacon Award to honor those people or groups deserving of particular recognition for significant and sustained contribution to the Beacon Hill community. Such a contribution may include working with children or the elderly in the neighborhood, beautifying local spaces, improving safety on the Hill, or preserving and enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses alike. The recipient may be an individual, group, committee, business, institution, or organization, and the community is defined as the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Continuing tradition, we invite nominations from the entire community to help select the recipient of the 2026 Beacon Award.

The 2026 Beacon Award will be presented at the BHCA Annual Meeting on May 21, 2026, 8 a.m. at the Hampshire House. This meeting is only for current members of the BHCA.

Please find the nomination form at bhcivic.org and submit your form to [email protected] using one form per person nominated. Please note that today is the final day for nominations.

Upcoming Meetings& Events

Love Your Block Neighborhood Cleanup — Saturday, April 25th, 9am-12pm, outside CVS Pharmacy on Charles St

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, April 29th, 7-9pm, Roxanne’s

Meet & Greet – Monday, May 4th, 6pm, 75 Chestnut

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Wednesday, May 6th, 5:30pm via Zoom

(There will be no First Friday Coffee Hour in May)

Save the Dates!

Member’s Cruise on the Valiant – Wednesday, May 27th, 6:30pm

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, June 5th, 8:30am, 74 Joy Street; an MBTA representative will be our guest

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 11th, 6pm

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.