BHS celebrates 25 years of education and community

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

Beacon Hill Seminars (BHS) celebrated 25 years of life-long learning with an anniversary celebration on April 8 recognizing the accomplishments of the organization that has offered over 925 adult educational courses led by more than 280 volunteer group leaders in historic venues throughout Beacon Hill and the Back Bay.

“Beacon Hill Seminars has always been about learning and socialization, both very important,” welcomed Beth Sanders, a BHS board director, during the gathering at Emmanuel Church. “I joined this organization when I moved to Beacon Hill in 2010, and it’s been the best thing I ever did.”

President Carroll Perry described the history of BHS, which started with the vision of founding member, Jack Curtin, who formed a council of neighbors that began the successful program in 2000.

“I think it’s a credit to the people who put this together 25 years ago, and I hope we have another 25 years to go. It’s a lot of work, a lot of volunteering, and a lot of group leaders preparing classes,” acknowledged Perry, who commended the indispensable and gracious executive directors throughout the years. “We know that learning is edifying, that socialization is fun, and how important learning is.”

Beacon Hill Seminars was praised by group leader and former director, Mark Yessian, for its focus on history, its sense of community, and the enthusiastic, joyful people whom the organization connects.

Long-time participant, Bea Nessen, is one of the passionate, vigorous learners who first began taking courses to fill the gaps in her higher education.

“It’s true – time flies when you’re having fun,” exclaimed Nessen. “We’re all here because we like to learn and meet new people. The enrichment is not just intellectual, it’s also social. It’s been a terrific community of learning and I hope to continue.”

Robert Manning, a group leader who has instructed eight classic and ancient literature seminars, emphasized that although BHS was founded during the computer revolution, with technology and access to information being increasingly available, BHS provides a unique environment of engaged learners.

“Every course that is taught by the Beacon Hill Seminars is a labor of love from the teacher, and the participant radiates happiness,” Manning expressed. “I think in the future we will have wonderful tools and the Beacon Hill Seminars. It’s the difference between artificial intelligence and genuine wisdom, following an algorithm and individually-crafted courses, scrolling or engaging, feeding the clicks or nourishing the soul.”