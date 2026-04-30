Boston parks launch free summer sports clinics for 2026

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registration is now open for its 2026 Summer Sports Clinics. This popular program provides Boston youth with a free opportunity to develop athletic skills and enjoy the city’s outdoor spaces in a fun, supportive environment.

Program Schedule and Logistics

The clinics are scheduled to run from July 6 through August 14, 2026. Sessions will take place Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., hosted at the Carter Playground. The program is open to Boston residents between the ages of 8 and 14.

Weekly Sports Lineup

Participants can register for specific weeks based on their interests:

• July 6–10: Baseball Series

• July 13–17: Volleyball Series

• July 20–24: Soccer Series

• July 27–31: Lacrosse Series

• August 3–7: Softball Series

• August 10–14: BUDA Ultimate Frisbee Series