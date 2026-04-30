West End Museum hosts program to honor local artist Hyman Bloom

Special to the Times

A native of Boston’s West End, Hyman Bloom (1913-2009) emerged from a community defined by cultural richness and later transformed by sweeping urban renewal.

Bloom holds a singular place in American art for his uncompromising exploration of mortality, spirituality, and the human body. He became associated with early American Expressionism, earning admiration from contemporaries like Jackson Pollock, who once called him “the first Abstract Expressionist.”

Bloom is best known for his haunting cadaver paintings, which confront physical decay with both scientific clarity and mystical intensity, transforming unsettling subject matter into meditations on transcendence. His work bridges material reality and spiritual inquiry, making it as philosophically profound as it is visually arresting.

Presented on May 10, at 3 p.m. at the Hub50 Community Room at North Station, the program, entitled ‘The Body Revealed, the Spirit Unbound,’ features the Peridot String Quartet, and brings into dialogue Bloom’s unflinching anatomical paintings with the searching, elemental music of his contemporaries.

His cadaver studies—at once visceral and reverent—confront the physical reality of the human body while suggesting a mysterious passage beyond it. In parallel, works by Alan Hovhaness and Jean Sibelius traverse stark ritual, austere landscapes, and moments of luminous stillness, evoking forces that feel both ancient and transcendent.

Together, these works invite reflection on the body as both material and vessel: a site of decay, transformation, and possible spiritual continuity. Moving between image and sound, the program creates a space where mortality and transcendence are held in delicate, resonant tension.

The evening begins with a lecture by Vanessa Formato of the Mass Eye and Ear, who will situate Bloom’s cadaver works within the broader history of anatomical art, offering insight into the traditions and visual languages that inform his singular vision. Tickets are $17.85 and can be purchased at www.thewestendmuseum.org or on Eventbrite. For more information, contact the West End Museum at 617-723-2125