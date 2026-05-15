Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Tree Guards on Charles Street – Did you Know?

In Honor of the BHCA’s 90th Anniversary our neighbors gave generously to the organization for new tree guards on Charles Street. In 2013 and in coordination with the City of Boston’s Public Improvement Commission (PIC) 56 new street tree fences (tree guards) were installed. The BHCA owns and has cared for the tree guards since their installation.

The BHCA will continue to keep these tree guards in good condition, planted, and maintained with the generous help of neighbors and neighborhood groups. Contact the BHCA if you’d like to help keep Charles Street beautiful!

Mulching Tree Pits on Charles Street

The BHCA will lead a team to mulch the tree pits on Charles Street and do a clean-up in advance of the Hidden Garden tour. Let’s work together to make Charles Street shine! Please contact the office at 617-227-1922 for more details.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Architecture Committee – Monday, May 18th, 5:30pm, via Zoom

Young Friends Dock Day – Tuesday, May 19th, 6:15pm, the dock near the Fiedler Footbridge

Annual Meeting – Thursday, May 21st, 8am, Hampshire House

Valiant Cruise for Members – Wednesday, May 27th, 6:30pm, Rowes Wharf

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 11th, 6pm, 141 Cambridge Street

Please help our street trees grow by watering and mulching!

If you have a new tree near your home or place of business, please take care of it by watering it regularly.

You should give a new street tree 20 gallons of water once a week or run a low-pressure hose at the base of the tree for 20 minutes. A tree needs about 10 gallons of water per inch of trunk diameter. Boston’s new street trees are typically two inches in thickness.

During really hot weather, a tree will need 30 gallons of water each week in two separate waterings: 15 gallons one day and 15 gallons a few days later.

Tips for pouring the water:

• Please pour slowly at the base of the tree and in the tree pit, or into the “gator bag” as shown in the picture above.

• Cultivating or digging up the top three inches of the pit can help the water get to where it needs to go.

• A three-inch layer of mulch will help the soil stay moist and prevent weeds.

We can help our urban tree canopy to thrive if we all take care of a neighborhood tree. For more information on the care of Street Trees, visit boston.gov/caring-bostons-urban-forest.

Become a BHCA member or renew your membership!

This is a great time to join the BHCA or renew your membership now that we are scheduling member activities for the summer and fall. Go to https://www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.html to sign up or renew today, or call us at 617-227-1922!