Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Annual Meeting – Thursday, May 21st, 8am, Hampshire House

Valiant Cruise for Members – Wednesday, May 27th, 6:30pm, Rowes Wharf

Summer Evening at Otis House – Thursday, June 11th, 6pm, 141 Cambridge Street

Please help our street trees grow by watering and mulching!

If you have a new tree near your home or place of business, please take care of it by watering it regularly.

You should give a new street tree 20 gallons of water once a week or run a low-pressure hose at the base of the tree for 20 minutes. A tree needs about 10 gallons of water per inch of trunk diameter. Boston’s new street trees are typically two inches in thickness.

During really hot weather, a tree will need 30 gallons of water each week in two separate waterings: 15 gallons one day and 15 gallons a few days later.

This is a great time to join the BHCA or renew your membership now that we are scheduling member activities for the summer and fall. Go to https://www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.html to sign up or renew today, or call us at 617-227-1922!