Beacon Hill Women’s Forum hold Spring Stroll on May 12

Story and Photos by Marianne Salza

Exploration was prioritized at the top of many-a-lady’s wish lists during the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) Spring Stroll on May 12, held in lieu of the organization’s traditional fashion show and bazaar. Sipping on Prosecco with a Beacon Hill Women’s Forum tote bag slung in the crook of their arms, ladies visited over 27 participating boutiques that offered refreshments and exclusive deals.

“Hanging out with my friend, Donna, seeing other people from the Forum, and enjoying a beautiful day on Charles Street,” was the highlight of Jan McCafferty’s afternoon. “I found really good crackers. How hilarious is that? My girlfriend had them at her house and I love them.”

The Beacon Hill resident, who plans to share her crackers with family on Memorial Day, was also excited about the pair of white slacks that she purchased from Sara Campbell, which is featuring large, bright floral patterns and timeless cuts for spring and summer, inspired by the Dior Couture Gallery, in New York.

“Everyone’s excited. It’s fun, festive, and happy,” said Sophie Park, Manager, Sara Campbell. “Our hope is that we create more awareness for the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum. They do a lot of meet-ups and have great speakers and programming.”

Park, a Beacon Hill resident, enjoyed meeting different people from the neighborhood, and believes in the importance of women supporting each other and local businesses in the community.

Three-generation family-owned and operated Helen’s Leather Shop has been selling Western wear and leather goods since 1969. Caitlyn DiCillo, whose mother, Lise Weller, is the owner of Helen’s Leather, loves seeing new shops open in the area, and witnessing how Charles Street boutiques and trends have evolved since her grandparents, Ed and Helen, had founded the business over 50 years ago.

One element that has been consistent over the past decade has been BHWF’s embracement of Helen’s Leather, which recently received a legacy business award.

“They do such an amazing job of bringing attention, light, and focus to this area and making sure we’re a part of this community. It feels special to have that continue year after year,” expressed DiCillio, who proudly pointed out old photographs, advertisements, and newspaper clippings hung on the walls.

DiCillio noted that although leather purses, jackets, boots, and belt buckles have always been favorite items at the shop, variations of Birkenstock footwear have been coming back into style this spring.

“We’re seeing a lot of great hats that are coming into popularity because of country events happening in the Boston area,” explained DiCillio. “We recently had a rodeo at the Garden for the first time, and it’s coming back again, too.”

This spring, Credo Beauty, which offers non-toxic fragrances, skincare products, makeup, and hair care items, has been receiving questions regarding SPF and hydration. Serums and tinted moisturizers with SPF that provide a protective glow have been popular.

“The atmosphere for a Tuesday has been busy. I’ve seen a lot of new faces today,” observed Shayna Christian, Clean Beauty Expert, Credo Beauty. “What you put on your body is just as important as what you put in your body.”

Beacon Hill Women’s Forum members sampled lip oils, purchased ribbons to embellish gifts, and, like Special Events Co-Director Shannon Cullinane, wandered through Charles Street in search of items and styles that called to them.

“My favorite part of the day was getting to have time with owners and have a genuine experience with them,” said Cullinane, who felt like she made new friends in every boutique she visited. “That was cool and magical. I felt a togetherness.”

The Spring Stroll, sponsored by the LM Group with Merrill Wealth Management, and in partnership with MyBoston, concluded with a wine tasting and raffles in the wine cellar at DeLuca’s Market.

“Our all-female advisory team believes in meaningful connection and empowering others,” said Cullinane, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch. “We’re proud to be the corporate sponsor and support Beacon Hill Women’s Forum in building a stronger, more connected community.”