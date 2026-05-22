BoatUS Foundation Reminds Boaters to Prepare for Season

Special to the Times

BoatUS Foundation encourage boaters to be responsible and prioritize safety ahead of the start of boating season.

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water, a national leader that promotes safe, clean and responsible boating recommends these safety tips for boaters:

Before You Boat … Check your fit: Take a few minutes to ensure you have enough right-sized life jackets for everyone aboard and that they are readily available in case of an emergency. While on board, wear your life jacket and ensure you are meeting your state requirement for life jacket wear by visiting https://www.boatus.org/life-jackets/state-requirements.

Before You Boat … Inspect your beacon: Confirm your emergency beacon is working and accessible, so help can find you quickly in case something unexpected happens. Pro Tip: Rent a beacon for free through the BoatUS Foundation EPIRB rental program.

Before You Boat …File a float plan: Let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll be back. This can be as simple as texting your trip details to a trusted friend or family member who is ready to act if you’re overdue.

Before You Boat … Attach your ECOS: If your helm is equipped with an engine cutoff switch and your boat is 26’ or under, attach it to your person. This will help stop your engine immediately if you’re thrown overboard.

Before You Boat … Check the weather: Use free apps like Tide Alert (NOAA) to check weather conditions and tides before heading out.

Before You Boat … Make safety a priority: Treat safety as part of the trip, not as an afterthought. BoatUS Foundation offers the only free online boating safety course, currently approved in 37states, register here and get started.

“Safe boating doesn’t require complicated gear or expert skills. It requires consistency,” said Ted Sensenbrenner, Director of Boating Safety at BoatUS Foundation. “Taking a few minutes before leaving the dock to follow these simple tips can make all the difference when conditions change unexpectedly.”

To learn more about BoatUS Foundation’s programs and courses, visit BoatUS.org.

The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water is a national leader promoting safe, clean and responsible boating. Funded primarily by donations from the more than 740,000 members of Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), the nonprofit provides innovative educational outreach directly to boaters and anglers with the aim of reducing accidents and fatalities, increasing stewardship of America’s waterways, and keeping boating safe for all. A range of safe and clean boating courses – including the nation’s only free online boating safety course – can be found at BoatUS.org. The BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water is a four-star charity, the highest rating awarded by Charity Navigator.