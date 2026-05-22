Healey and Boston Pops Announce Star-studded 2026 July 4 Fireworks Spectacular 

Special to the Times

Governor Maura Healey and the Boston Pops announced the lineup and programming for the 2026 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, the signature July 4 event of the “MA250” initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Led by legendary conductor Keith Lockhart, this year’s free concert on the Charles River Esplanade will feature Grammy-winning country music superstar Lainey Wilson, Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper, and New Orleans music icon Trombone Shorty, each making their first appearance at the Fireworks Spectacular. Additional guest artists and the event host will be announced in the coming weeks.

As the signature MA250 event, this year’s Fireworks Spectacular is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of attendees to Boston and millions of viewers nationwide for one of the country’s largest Independence Day celebrations. The program will celebrate Massachusetts’ central role in the American Revolution while showcasing the creativity, culture and community that continue to define the state today.

This year’s event will include a revolutionary-themed drone show during the performance of the “1812 Overture”, a fireworks display choreographed to live music performed by the Pops, and the world premieres of two new works by contemporary American composers commissioned in honor of America 250. The concert will also feature performances by the Boston Children’s Chorus, Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps, Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums, Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard.

“Massachusetts is where the American Revolution began, and this July 4, we’re proud to welcome people from across the state and country to celebrate 250 years of our nation’s history right here in Boston,” said Governor Maura Healey. “From the incredible lineup of artists including the Boston Pops and fireworks over the Charles River, this year’s Spectacular will honor our past while celebrating the energy, creativity and diversity that define Massachusetts today. We’re excited to share this special moment with millions of people here in Boston and watching around the world.”

“This year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be an unforgettable celebration for our residents and visitors from around the world, honoring Boston’s revolutionary history, the courage of our communities, and the traditions that bring us together,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Boston’s July 4th festivities are a cherished opportunity for friends and family to come together in celebration. We are proud to host this iconic event and to provide a memorable experience for all.”

“Back in 1976, Boston celebrated America’s Bicentennial with Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops on the Esplanade, establishing Boston as the place to celebrate Independence Day,” said Keith Lockhart. “Fifty years later, I’m thrilled to welcome Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, and Trombone Shorty to the Hatch Shell as we celebrate America 250 with patriotic favorites, world premiere compositions, and what promises to be our biggest fireworks display yet.”

“For generations, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular has brought people together through music and celebration,” said Chad Smith. “We are honored to partner with Governor Healey and the MA250 initiative to make this year’s event a centerpiece of the nation’s America 250 celebration.”

The event will conclude with a fireworks display over the Charles River beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The entire July 4 concert and fireworks display will be broadcast locally in Boston on WHDH-TV Channel 7 and streamed on the CNN app and CNN.com (7:00-9:30 p.m. ET). Portions of the event including the fireworks also will be carried live on an international CNN broadcast of July 4/America 250 celebrations.

Public access to the Oval lawn in front of the Hatch Shell will open at 12 p.m. on July 4. Throughout the afternoon, the Esplanade will feature family-friendly activities, concessions, and public programming connected to the MA250 celebration.

Lead sponsors for the event include Eastern Bank, MA250, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Dunkin’, alongside dozens of additional public and private partners supporting the celebration.

Since 1929, the Boston Pops has performed its free Independence Day concert on the Esplanade, continuing a beloved Boston tradition first established by conductor Arthur Fiedler and carried on today by Keith Lockhart. The Fireworks Spectacular has become one of the nation’s most iconic July 4 celebrations, drawing audiences from across Massachusetts and around the world.