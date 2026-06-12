The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its next monthly public hearing on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 5 p.m. held virtually through Zoom.

This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our online meeting link or calling 1-646-828-7666 and entering meeting id # 165 507 7107. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

RATIFICATION OF APRIL 16, 2026 & MAY 21, 2026 PUBLIC HEARING MINUTES

VIOLATION REVIEW HEARING

APP # 26.0937 BH 88 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved intercom system.

APP # 26.0992 BH 140 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved intercom system.

DESIGN REVIEW HEARING

APP # 26.1019 BH 160 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Proposed Work: Modify existing curb cut to match approved garden gate.

APP # 26.0945 BH 170 CHARLES STREET

Proposed Work: Enclose the existing gate doors with a solid iron panel.

APP # 26.1028 BH 135 CHARLES STREET

Proposed Work: New Storefront signage.

APP # 26.0498 BH 2 WALNUT STREET

Proposed Work: Alter original windows on front facade to include 1 1/8” muntin, add penthouse and roof deck, install fire connection and bell. Repaint trim at roof in BM Hale Navy, (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review)

APP # 26.0987 BH 7 SMITH COURT

Proposed Work: Remove existing hatch and construct a new headhouse with red copper standing seam cladding.

APP # 26.0986 BH 46 CHESTNUT STREET

Proposed Work: Modify rear wall on Branch Street to add a garage door.

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL

APP # 26.0980 BH 48 BEACON STREET: Masonry cleaning and reinstallation of waterproofing treatment.

APP # 26.1029 BH 87 BEACON STREET: At rear and side elevation replace five, 1 over 1, wood, non-historic windows with five, 1 over 1, wood, windows with no low-e glass.

APP # 26.0961 BH 31-33 CHARLES STREET: Full repointing and masonry repairs across all elevations of four sides of the building, all in accordance with Landmark requirements, using historic materials, tooling, and mortar type. Includes lintel replacement, flashing, and structural stabilization where required.

APP # 26.1002 BH 76 CHARLES STREET: Replace previously approved roof deck in kind. Railing will be a simple, all black metal railing.

APP # 26.1000 BH 106 CHESTNUT STREET: Maintenance to the granite treads, reset, re-level, power wash and re-caulk.

APP # 26.0953 BH 144 CHESTNUT STREET: Restore front decorative balcony.

APP # 26.0947 BH 29 HANCOCK STREET: Restore fire escape in kind.

APP # 26.0932 BH 11 LOUISBURG SQUARE: Install new snow guard on roof. New electrical plug near main entrance.

APP # 26.0990 BH 32 MYRTLE STREET: Replace approximately fifteen damaged bricks along the sides of an entry doorway, Cut and repoint failing mortar joints at first floor level, Clean the area with masonry detergent after mortar cures. All masonry and joints to match historic conditions.

APP # 26.0621 BH 140 MOUNT VERNON STREET: At level three, front facade, replace five, 6 over 6, wood, non-historic windows with 6 over 6, true divided lights, all wood, with no low-e glass and a spacer bar that matches the color of the window sash.

APP # 26.0832 BH 41 PINCKNEY STREET: Installation of hand rail at front entrance.

APP #26.0923 BH 17 SOUTH RUSSELL STREET: Repoint brick using type “O” mortar joints. Repair overhang corner repaint in kind. Paint window trim in kind.

APP # 26.0498 BH 2 WALNUT STREET Replace windows on side facade with 2 over 2, wood, true divided lights with no low-e glass, Repaint front door in kind, restore existing door hardware, install DoorBird Intercom, reattach existing scroll railing, restore existing marble threshold, replace service door in kind, restore existing hardware on service door in kind, Repair damaged wood trim on dormers in kind with mahongany, Repaint shutters & ironwork benjamin moore black hc-190 repaint steps & water table only (no work on front sills) benjamin moore whithall brown hc-69, at side elevation relocate cable by extending underground length toward rear yard repaint sills benjamin moore whithall brown hc-69, (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

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