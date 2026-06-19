Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner 

Upcoming Events
Groundwater & Wood Piles Walking Tour – Saturday, June 20th, 11am (meet outside Starbucks at Beacon and Charles Streets)
Founders Reception – Wednesday, June 24th, 6pm (by invitation only)
Young Friends Social – Wednesday, June 24th, 7pm, Liberty Hotel
Meet & Greet – Monday, July 6th, 6pm, 75 Chestnut
Upcoming Meetings
Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, July 1st, 6pm, via Zoom
Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, July 7th, 5:30pm, via Zoom
Architecture Committee – Monday, July 13th, 5:30pm via Zoom
Board of Directors – Monday, July 13th, 7pm via Zoom
Save the Dates!
Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 26th
Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 27th
For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.