Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner 

Upcoming Events

Groundwater & Wood Piles Walking Tour – Saturday, June 20th, 11am (meet outside Starbucks at Beacon and Charles Streets)

Founders Reception – Wednesday, June 24th, 6pm (by invitation only)

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, June 24th, 7pm, Liberty Hotel

Meet & Greet – Monday, July 6th, 6pm, 75 Chestnut

Upcoming Meetings

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, July 1st, 6pm, via Zoom

Streets & Sidewalks Committee – Tuesday, July 7th, 5:30pm, via Zoom

Architecture Committee – Monday, July 13th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, July 13th, 7pm via Zoom

Save the Dates!

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 26th

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 27th

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.