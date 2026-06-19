Related Beal signs lease agreement with Brick Street Bagels 

Related Beal announced that it will welcome Brick Street Bagels at 144 Charles Street in Beacon Hill this fall. The Charles Street location marks Brick Street Bagels’ third permanent shop in Boston, bringing its signature handmade bagels to one of Boston’s most beloved corridors.

Founded in 2022, Brick Street Bagels is a Boston-based bagel shop that began as a pop-up and bike delivery operation and eventually settled at The Buttery in the South End before opening its first permanent location on West Broadway in South Boston. Known for its viral New York–style bagels and house-made shmears, the shop has quickly built a devoted local following.

“Related Beal’s goal is to bring in businesses like Brick Street Bagels that enhance the character and vitality of Charles Street,” said Steve Faber, Executive Vice President at Related Beal. “We are pleased to welcome Brick Street Bagels to the neighborhood as we continue to see strong leasing momentum across our portfolio and support a dynamic mix of tenants that contribute to the vibrancy of Boston’s neighborhoods.”

“Beacon Hill is one of those areas of Boston that feels like a neighborhood the moment you step foot in it,” said Jordan Renouf, founder of Brick Street Bagels. “The history, the tight streets, the small shops along Charles Street all give it a charm that can only be experienced first-hand. We are so excited to be joining this community and to bring a neighborhood bagel shop and cafe to Charles St. We are focused on creating a space that is warm and inviting and offering the best bagels and coffee in the city.”

Conveniently located in Beacon Hill, the 144 Charles Street site will continue to provide parking to Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods in addition to neighborhood-serving retail.

For more information, visit: https://www.relatedbeal.com/our-company/properties/charles-street-redevelopment

Related Beal is a fully integrated real estate firm focused on development and investment opportunities in Boston and its surrounding areas. The firm has expertise across all asset classes including residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, life science, and mixed use. Related Beal has developed and is undertaking the development of some of the most recognized buildings in the area including The Clarendon / One Back Bay, Lovejoy Wharf, The Beverly, The Quinn & The Harris, Congress Square, One Kenmore Square, Innovation Square, and Channelside. The firm is the Boston office of Related Companies, the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States, and one of the largest developers and preservationists of affordable and workforce housing in the country.