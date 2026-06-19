Tick bites are sending Americans to emergency rooms at rates not seen in a decade, according to a CDC statement released in April 2026. With Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and alpha-gal syndrome all on the rise, outdoor protection brand Sawyer is urging families to take simple, proven steps to stay safe this season.

The scale of this season’s surge is striking: during the fourth week of April 2026, approximately 114 out of every 100,000 emergency department visits in the U.S. were for tick bites, the highest rate for this point in the year since at least 2017. Compounding the concern, an estimated 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne illness, every year in the United States (CDC).

According to Harvard Health, about 90% of U.S. Lyme disease cases have been reported in just 14 states: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“Awareness matters more than panic,” said Kurt Avery, Founder of Sawyer. “Simple steps can go a long way in protecting your family from diseases spread by ticks.”

Ticks cannot fly or jump. They “quest” at the tips of tall grasses and brush, extending their front legs to latch onto passing hosts. Staying on marked trails and away from leaf litter dramatically cuts exposure. In yards, short grass and wood chip barriers at lawn edges limit tick habitat close to home.

Sawyer’s tick-prevention guidance covers four key areas:

• Layer up and check often. Wear long sleeves and pants, tuck pants into socks, and do quick checks during outdoor breaks. After coming inside, a hot shower and full body scan catches ticks before they attach.

• Apply Picaridin to exposed skin. Sawyer’s 20% Picaridin provides all-day protection, is safe for children 6 months and older, and repels over 55 insects without the heavy feel of DEET.

• Treat clothing and gear with Permethrin. One treatment with Sawyer’s Permethrin lasts up to 6 washes. A University of Rhode Island study (2011) found treated footwear made wearers 73.6 times less likely to be bitten.

Know what to do if a tick attaches. Use fine-tipped tweezers, pull steadily upward, clean the site, and save the tick. Monitor for fever, rash, or joint pain in the weeks following a bite.

• Protect pets too. Pet owners are nearly twice as likely to find ticks on themselves as those without pets. Check dogs after every outing. Permethrin-treated dog hair kills ticks on contact after they cross just one inch, preventing them from passing to human family members.

For the full guide on prevention, visit Sawyer’s Tick Talk 101 blog post at www.sawyer.com.