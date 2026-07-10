First aid tips

We recently welcomed new neighbors and their dog to our floor and let them know we had an animal first-aid kit ready if ​​they ever needed it. Since our Poppy is our third Westie, we’ve fostered other Westies, and we live in a pet-friendly building, our kit has been used quite often over the years. What’s more, it doubles as a bit of puppy luggage whenever we travel.

First Aid Kits

Whole Dog Journal recently published a great article on the best first-aid kits for dogs. They wrote, “As a pet owner, you hope to never need to use a first aid kit, but it’s always better to be over-prepared than under-prepared. Active dogs especially can be prone to minor injuries like paw pad tears, scrapes, broken nails, and eye irritation, and the best dog first aid kits can help you treat these ailments quickly and effectively.”

Their picks ranged from a $20 best buy to a $75 kit that included everything you and your dog would need in an emergency. We’ve used Poppy’s kit for ourselves in the past and recommend this approach if you decide to put together your own kit. You can shop the big retail sites to see what their offerings contain and buy the items you don’t have. Or, if a ready-made kit offers greater value, go for that.

Travel Bag Too!

Our Poppy emergency bag is also her medicine chest. We keep her medications and special-needs supplies there, along with basic grooming tools. We don’t have to pack for her to take a trip; we just check that her bag is up to date for all her on-the-road needs.

Learn the Skills Needed

Would you know how to save your dog’s or cat’s life if your animal were choking or had stopped breathing? We know you would want to give your companion the lifesaving first aid needed in these severe circumstances.

While prevention is always the best place to begin, it’s better to be ready to step in and act if something should happen. We recommend a local or online pet first aid course for all pet guardians. If organized training doesn’t fit your schedule, consider training on your own.

Fortunately, veterinarians and first aid instructors have produced careful Heimlich maneuver and CPR videos. We suggest you watch a few, pick a favorite, and put a link to that one on your phone. While you have the phone out, add a Pet First Aid app. We use the American Red Cross Pet First Aid app.

With any video or app, it is better if you practice the skill before you need it. In the panic of watching the emergency unfold, you’ll want to act immediately. You should even practice finding the instructions on your phone quickly so that others nearby can help, coach you, or take over if needed.

Professional Help

These aids are not a substitute for a trip to the vet. When you need to perform a life-saving procedure, you should follow up with a vet visit. However, they’re good to have on the way to a professional or as a last resort.

In an emergency, you have to know where to go and how to get there. The number and address of the nearest animal ER should be in your phone at home or while traveling. We ask locals with dogs where they would go in the event of a pet emergency when we arrive at a new location.