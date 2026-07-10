Governor Healey Proclaims July 5-11 as ‘Hurricane Preparedness Week’ 

To encourage residents to prepare for tropical storms and hurricanes, Governor Maura Healey has proclaimed July 5 to July 11, 2026, as “Hurricane Preparedness Week” in Massachusetts.

During the week-long initiative, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will share informational resources to help individuals, families, businesses and municipalities protect life and property before, during and after a tropical storm or hurricane.

“Preparing before a storm is one of the best ways to keep yourself, your family and your community safe,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Hurricanes and tropical storms can impact every part of Massachusetts, so whether you live on the coast or farther inland, now is the time to make a plan, build an emergency kit and stay informed. Taking a few simple steps today can make a big difference when severe weather strikes.”

“Strong communities are built on preparation,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “By taking time now to prepare for hurricane season, we’re helping ensure our families, neighborhoods and first responders are ready to respond when severe weather threatens.”

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center anticipate a below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season with a range of 8-14 named storms, including one to three major hurricanes. An average season has 14 named storms with seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

“Preparing for hurricanes is a shared responsibility,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Gina Kwon. “Our public safety agencies work year-round with state, local, and federal partners to prepare for severe weather, and we encourage every resident to take steps now to be ready. Being informed and having a plan in place before a storm arrives helps keep families and communities safe.”

Ahead of peak hurricane season, MEMA has expanded public outreach by sharing hurricane safety tips online, distributing multilingual preparedness toolkits to Emergency Management Directors statewide, and partnering with MassDOT to display preparedness messaging on digital billboards. MEMA also continues to strengthen preparedness through coordination meetings, training, and exercises across the Commonwealth.

“Preparing for hurricane season doesn’t have to be time-consuming or expensive,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “Building an emergency kit over time, creating a simple communication plan, and knowing where to find reliable information are affordable steps that can make a meaningful difference. The steps you take today will help protect you, your loved ones and your community when severe weather threatens.”

How residents and visitors can prepare:

Know Your Evacuation Zone – Visit www.mass.gov/knowyourzone to learn if you live or work in a hurricane evacuation zone. If you live in an area that may flood and may need assistance evacuating, plan with family, neighbors, and friends who may be able to assist, and contact your local public safety officials to make them aware of your needs.

Make an Emergency Plan – A plan should address how your family would communicate, evacuate, and shelter in place if needed. Be sure to account for the needs of all your family members, including seniors, children, individuals with disabilities, and pets: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/make-a-family-emergency-plan. If you receive medical treatment or home health care services, work with your medical provider to determine how to maintain care and service if you are unable to leave your home or have to evacuate.

Build an Emergency Kit – Build an emergency kit that will sustain your household for three to five days without power. For tips on what to include, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/build-an-emergency-kit

Stay Informed – Every family should have multiple methods for receiving emergency alerts and is encouraged to reach out to their local officials for preparedness and emergency information specific to their community, including available local emergency notification systems. The Commonwealth’s 2-1-1 hotline is available 24×7 for non-emergency assistance and is available with translation in more than 150 languages and can be accessed via video relay services. To learn more about additional ways to receive alerts and information, including the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radio, and social and traditional news media, visit: www.mass.gov/info-details/be-informed-and-receive-emergency-alerts

MEMA will share preparedness and safety information throughout hurricane season. For more information, including interactive evacuation zone maps, multi-lingual social media toolkits and flyers, preparedness tips, videos, and more, visit MEMA’s Hurricane Season Preparedness webpage.