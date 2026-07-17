BizUnlocked Boston Business Access Program celebrates 14 graduates

On Saturday, June 28, the Office of Small Business celebrated the 14 graduates of the BizUnlocked Boston Business Access Program. This is the inaugural year of BizUnlocked Boston, which is executed by Tessi Consulting.

BizUnlocked Boston is a business access program that connects small business owners to the resources, expertise, and relationships they need to build lasting businesses that create jobs, stability, and sustainability in our communities. Designed for early-stage entrepreneurs, the program connected the selected business owners with resources, expertise, and peer support to help strengthen and grow their businesses.

The pilot program took place from May 13 to June 27 and blended collaborative in-person workshops, interactive virtual sessions, and group technical assistance with small business experts.

“This program came from a need to equip early stage businesses with the information and resources to avoid common pitfalls businesses make in their beginning years,” said Director of Small Business Aliesha Porcena. “It has been years in the making. Over the years, we have learned a lot from businesses and their varying experiences, and adapted that information into this program. We wanted businesses to feel part of the Boston small business ecosystem from the start, and support them as they unlock their full potential.”

Applications for BizUnlocked Boston launched on March 17 and attracted 168 applicants. Applications were reviewed based on demonstrated commitment, readiness to fully participate, and alignment with the program’s goals. The Office of Small Business and Tessi Consulting selected 14 business owners for the pilot cohort. The participants represented a diverse range of industries, including print and publishing, education and social impact, and health and wellness.

“Entrepreneurs thrive when they have access to the right tools and support at the right time,” said Christie Lindor, Founder and CEO of Tessi Consulting. “BizUnlocked Boston was created to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge, confidence, and community they need to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and grow thriving businesses. It has been an honor to partner with the City of Boston to help make that vision a reality.”

Over five weeks, these businesses participated in a dynamic blend of collaborative in-person workshops and interactive virtual sessions. This pilot program included a combination of live instruction, technical assistance, and self-guided assistance designed to support their learning and business development. Through the program, business owners strengthened business operations, leveraged technology to improve efficiency, developed marketing plans, and built a stronger foundation for long-term growth.

“Throughout the program, we gained useful tools and knowledge that successfully helped me develop a full business plan and pitch deck to support the operations and functions of my business,” said Shawn McNamara of Odd Jobs Media LLC. “It was a huge success in further developing the business to make it better serve the Boston community and beyond.”

During the program, business owners gained a clear understanding of business planning, operations, marketing, and financing. They also completed an initial business plan that will serve as a roadmap for growth or be used to pursue funding opportunities. After the program, participants have access to six months of support sessions led by technical assistance service providers. Following graduation, business owners will continue to receive support through six months of group technical assistance sessions led by small business experts.

The BizUnlocked Boston cohort is as follows:

Bak and Beverage, Food and Beverage

BlackBrownBoston, Education and Social Impact

Boston Fire Escape Pros, Construction & Safety Services

BostonToSalemTours, Tourism & Hospitality

Corte Visual, Media and Creative Services

DMS Consulting, Professional Services

Groovy Thrifty LLC, Retail and E-commerce

Locd in Boston, Beauty

Lovey Ledgers, Professional Services

Mats Boston, Health and Wellness

Odd Jobs Media LLC, Printing and Publishing

Salon25, Beauty

Tugboat Toy Company LLC, Retail and E-commerce

Valet Waste Solutions LLC, Cleaning Services

“I truly appreciate the support and exposure BizUnlocked provided during my startup journey. The encouragement from fellow participants and the connections I made along the way were invaluable,” said Sofia Baliakhova of Tugboat Toy Company. “The program challenged me to think outside the box and consider diverse perspectives, which helped me grow immensely as an entrepreneur. Having such a comprehensive wealth of knowledge consolidated into a single program was incredibly helpful. Ultimately, I feel like BizUnlocked gave me the exact key I needed to unlock both my personal potential and the full potential of my business.”

The Office of Small Business is dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs with tools, resources and guidance to successfully start, grow, and build a business in Boston. Through the Office of Small Business, the City seeks to provide support to business owners to enhance their economic impact on our communities. Since 2022, the Office of Small Business has provided over 11,608 hours of one-on-one Technical Assistance for over 530 businesses; funding over 70 storefront signage and facade renovation projects; and streamlining the process and reducing financial barriers for participation in the annual Outdoor Dining program.