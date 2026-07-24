July 11, 1960 ~ July 13, 2026

J. Paul Mattaliano, died of sudden cardiac arrest on July 13, 2026, just two days after his 66th birthday. His final day was characteristic of the way he lived – having finished a work call, he was hustling out of a supermarket with a case of water for his son’s lacrosse team, preparing to watch the final club tournament the following day. Paul dropped everything to see his daughter, Mariella (19) and his son, Mark (17) participate and flourish. He steadfastly took to the sidelines and auditoriums along with his friends and family to cheer on the kids.

Paul was born on July 11, 1960, in Boston, Mass., to Joseph P. and Adrienne D. Mattaliano. As the first born of seven, he took his eldest brother role earnestly and paved the way, attending Canton schools, then graduating from Boston College High School followed by his three younger brothers. Summers spent carousing on Sagamore Beach in Bourne, Mass brought him precious friendships and memories. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, where he played football, lacrosse and rowed crew.

Paul briefly served on a governor’s staff in the 1980s before his talent for building relationships led him into commercial real estate development. After achieving early success, he pursued further education and was accepted to the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, where he earned his MBA. That education laid the foundation for a dynamic career in the investment industry spanning forty years. Throughout his career in equity research, sales and trading; Paul earned the trust and respect of clients, colleagues, and employers alike. His determination, preparation, and commitment never waned. Despite his seniority, he maintained the energy and enthusiasm of someone just beginning his career. He thrived in the fast-paced world of finance and carried himself with professionalism, confidence and warmth. Whether meeting with clients or colleagues, he treated everyone with genuine respect and friendship. He would claim his favorite days were a scheduled lunch or after-work beer to compare notes, share successes and solve challenges with those colleagues who enjoyed competing in the same arena.

That respect and friendship carried over to his greatest source of pride – his family. Paul was resolute in getting to his place in the world, before finding and focusing on his loving wife Andra. He made sure that together, they would build a beautiful life, a home and a family. He never missed Mariella and Mark’s many co-curricular performances or necessary quality car time to share his support and advice with them. There was no better place for him than at home on Beacon Hill, and Warren, Vermont celebrating milestones and holidays and always conscientiously did his part in family traditions. He delighted in the accomplishments not only of his own children, but also of his nieces and nephews, whom he followed closely and spoke of proudly. Paul also found comfort and joy in his pets and could often be seen walking Dixie with his signature briskness through Boston Common and Beacon Hill. He inherited and proudly carried forward his father’s passion for Boston College football and all Boston sports. He had an encyclopedic memory for hometown connections, and could effortlessly uncover a Massachusetts link to almost any person, place, or event in his lifetime

Paul leaves behind his loving spouse of 27 years, Andra; his two children: Mariella and Mark. He is also survived by his brothers’ David, Frank (Sarah) and Robert and sisters Megan, Suzanne (John) Garrity and Caitlin (Tucker) Kuhe; and a host of cherished nieces and nephews. More than anything, Paul will be remembered for his loyalty, generosity of his time, and his unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Paul’s life at a memorial service that will be held on July 30th at 10:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Boston.

For online guestbook, please visit: www.lehmanreen.com