NEW Health Celebrates National Health Center Week with Community Event

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) celebrated National Health Center Week (NHCW) with a free community celebration on August 4 at its Charlestown site, which is Charlestown’s first full-service health center and is committed to improving the quality of life for its over 5,000 patients in the neighborhood.

This annual celebration endorsed by the National Association of Community Health Centers helps raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. National Health Center Week is more critical than ever as non-profit community health centers like NEW Health provide invaluable resources to those they serve and need funding to continue providing their breadth of services, which go well beyond primary care.

NEW Health also presented its Healthcare Hero Award to Rep. Aaron Michlewitz earlier this summer, in celebration of its community supporters. The annual award honors individuals whose actions embody the value of service, compassion, community, and commitment.

One of NEW Health’s crucial services is its Food Access program, which was established in 2016. NEW Health regularly holds monthly produce distributions for patients in both Charlestown and the North End, now serving over 150 families per month. The Charlestown site also has a Community Fridge, located just outside the health center and open at all times, stocked with free, healthy food for everyone in need.

NEW Health was also one of the first community health centers in the state to launch a public health vending machine in 2025 in Charlestown; the vending machines are for patients to access hygiene items, as well as naloxone, safe injection kits, and fentanyl test strips.

The NHCW Community Event featured:

· Free hygiene product distribution

· Free produce distribution

· Representatives from all Health Center departments with information about services – this includes info on newly expanded primary care services for both adult and pediatric patients; new patients are being accepted from throughout the City of Boston, with a particular focus on individuals who live or work in the North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods of Boston

· The “NEW Health Heart” – an opportunity for the community to share what they appreciate most about the health center on a sticky note

· Ice cream truck

· Balloon artist

· Giveaways and games