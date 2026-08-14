BHAC set to meet Aug. 20

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on August 20 at 5 p.m.

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Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available by request. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

ATTENTION: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Link or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 165 552 0374. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Ratification Of July 16, 2026 Public Hearing Minutes

II. Design Review Hearing

APP # 27.0016 BH 115 Charles Street

Applicant: Maria Stolt

Proposed Work: Install new blade sign.

APP # 27.0088 BH 107 Charles Street

Applicant: Patrick Mahoney

Proposed Work: Cover linesets in order to be less visible from Cedar Lane Way.

APP # 27.0090 BH 109 Charles Street

Applicant: Patrick Mahoney

Proposed Work: Create screen to shield HVAC equipment at rear of the property.

III. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of An Approval Letter By Email No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval. If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 26.1146 BH 37 Beacon Street: 100% cut and point of the Walnut Street elevation; repair cast stone; replace broken bricks; paint window perimeter trim.

APP # 27.0022 BH 48 Beacon Street: Remove seven existing 1-over-1 wood windows. Replace with seven 1-over-1 wood windows, single-hung, exterior painted black, with no visible jamb liners.

APP # 27.0075 BH 87 Beacon Street: Replace one non-original 1-over-1 double-sash set at the rear elevation, visible from Brimmer Street. Replace with wood, double-hung sash sets using clear glass, glazed at the exterior, and painted semi-gloss black to match the existing exterior. The existing exterior aluminum storm window is to be removed. The existing jamb, brick moldings, and wood sill will remain and be painted semi-gloss black.

APP # 27.0027 BH 95 Beacon Street: Remove the non-historic spiral staircase. The staircase will not be replaced at this time.

APP # 26.1117 BH 27 Bowdoin Street: At the front facade, restore brownstone in kind. Color and profile to match the historic profile and color.

APP # 27.0035 BH 55 Mount Vernon Street: A three-foot length of cornice on the northwest side of the Nichols House, just before the intersection with the cornice at 57 Mt. Vernon Street, will be replaced in kind due to rot. The replacement will include a section of cove molding, fascia, and soffit. A small section of flashing will also be replaced in kind. The area will be repainted to match the existing trim color.

APP # 26.0510 BH 41 Phillips Street #18: Replace 12 non-historic sash sets, keeping the existing jambs. All windows are located at the top floor at the Phillips Street, Anderson Street, and rear courtyard elevations. The replacement windows will include ten 6-over-6 and two 4-over-4 windows, all wood, true divided light, glazed at the exterior, and painted to match the existing semi-gloss black. All new windows will be double-hung and use clear glass. The muntin design will have a 13/16-inch interior profile width.

APP # 26.1126 BH 25 Revere Street: Replace thirteen non-historic 1-over-1 wood windows with no low-E glass, in kind.

APP # 26.1144 BH 52 West Cedar Street: Replace new copper gutters in kind.

III. Annual Vote For Chair And Vice Chair

IV. Staff Updates

V. Projected Adjournment: 6:00 p.m.