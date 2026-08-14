West End Museum celebrates Boston roots of Leonard Bernstein with live musical performance

On Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., The West End Museum, in partnership with Queer History Boston and Crescendo Productions, invites the neighboring communities of Beacon Hill and the West End to a special live musical performance celebrating the legendary Leonard Bernstein. The event will take place at the Hub Community Room at North Station, located just steps away at 52 Causeway St.

This lively musical program, entitled ‘West End Story: Community and the Music of Leonard Bernstein,’ honors the brilliant composer, conductor, and Broadway icon whose foundational years were deeply rooted in the city of Boston. Neighbors from Beacon Hill and across the city will experience a soaring journey through Bernstein’s timeless songbook. The performance spans from the energetic rhythms of ‘West Side Story’ to the brilliant melodies of ‘Candide.’

The evening features an acclaimed combo ensemble led by Josiah Reibstein performing alongside dynamic vocalists Dan Gabel and Rhiannon Hurst to deliver an unforgettable night of romance, rhythm, and harmony.

As part of the museum’s ongoing queer history series, the program highlights the spirit of community, inclusivity, and artistic brilliance that Bernstein championed throughout his life.

The event is made possible through the generous support of Boston Properties, along with exclusive series sponsors MA 250 and the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket are available on Eventbrite or the West End Museum website at www.thewestendmuseum.org.