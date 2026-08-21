MBTA successfully completes latest infrastructure work on Green Line

The MBTA has announced the successful completion of its latest infrastructure improvements along the Green Line, including work on two major projects: critical signal upgrades within the central Green Line tunnel and the C Branch Accessibility Improvements Project. This work took place during nine consecutive days of service suspensions between Government Center and Babcock Street on the B branch, Government Center and Cleveland Circle on the C branch, North Station and Kenmore on the D branch, and Heath Street and North Station on the E Branch.

“We are fully committed to building a transit system that our riders deserve and can rely on, and upgrading our 100-year-old legacy Green Line signal system is essential. These signal upgrades are a critical component for reliable train movements, and the work we are performing brings us another step closer to ensuring the improved service we have been delivering is not only maintained but capable to meet future demands and needs. These new signals will provide the operational flexibility that is necessary to run a world-class system, with the ability to improve schedules, respond to situations more quickly, and avoid or better mitigate service impacts,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “This new signaling system is vital to the operations of the new fleet of Green Line Type 10 cars that will further enhance the rider experience with state-of-the-art trolleys. As we maximize every diversion to deliver as much work as possible and save money, the street-level C branch stations will also be improved to create a better station environment that is all part of delivering a safer, more accessible, and enjoyable ride for everyone. We know every diversion impacts our riders, and I want to personally thank the public for their patience and allowing us to perform this vital work that has been so long-deferred. With the continued support from the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature, we are reinvesting in the system and delivering meaningful results, revitalizing our infrastructure to provide the best service possible for riders.”

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Green Line Work Accomplished

During this service suspension, the MBTA accomplished work on two major projects: critical signal upgrades within the central Green Line tunnel and the C Branch Accessibility Improvements Project.

At over 100 years old, the MBTA’s Green Line signal system is ready to be replaced with upgraded, modern technology. When the project is complete, the new signal system will provide the MBTA Operations team with a safer work environment through improved train detection, better management of train congestion within the tunnel, and more consistent train spacing (which provides the foundation for improved service frequency). These operational improvements also mean more reliable service for riders with fewer unplanned disruptions and emergency repairs caused by the older, aging signal system. Compatible with the upcoming fleet of new Type 10 Green Line cars, these signal upgrades also help prepare the MBTA for future generations of riders.

Through this service outage and other outages being planned later this year, work crews will:

• Replace 90 existing 25 Hz track circuits with modern 100 Hz equipment

• Install more than 72 miles of signal cable and more than 4 miles of fiber-optic communications infrastructure

• Upgrade 129 signal-system components at key locations, including Copley, Park Street, and Government Center

• Integrate and thoroughly test the new system before restoring passenger service

• Complete related inspections and repairs, helping reduce future service disruptions

The Green Line C Branch Station Accessibility Improvements project is in the process of making accessibility improvements at seven inaccessible above-ground stations on the C Branch along Beacon Street in the Town of Brookline: Englewood Avenue, Dean Road, Tappan Street, the consolidated Fairbanks Street/Brandon Hall station, Summit Avenue, Saint Paul Street, and Hawes Street.

During this service change, work crews will continue to address the existing low and narrow platforms that create barriers for people with disabilities and others who need easier boarding, such as older adults, families with strollers, and riders carrying luggage. The project is creating a safer boarding experience through raised, wider platforms, which reduce the height and distance a rider navigates when boarding and disembarking trains, and assists with faster and more efficient boarding for all riders, which helps Green Line trains stay on schedule. Through other improvements like protected platform shelters, better lighting, upgraded pedestrian crossings, and additional customer-assistance areas, the project is also improving safety elements and the overall customer experience for all riders.

The work includes:

• Raised, widened, and lengthened platforms for safer, more level boarding

• Accessible ramps and improved pedestrian crossings

• Better lighting, shelters, signs, and customer-assistance areas

• Platforms designed for the upcoming fleet of longer, higher-capacity Type 10 Green Line vehicles

• Improved drainage, emergency power, and station infrastructure

• The consolidation of Fairbanks Street and Brandon Hall into one accessible station

• The closure of Kent Street after nearby stations are upgraded

• Landscaping and tree replacement where construction affects existing trees.

The MBTA also maximized the unencumbered access to the Green Line track area by accomplishing many other piggybacking projects. This work included:

• The MBTA’s Maintenance of Way team upgraded the complicated crossover track at Saint Mary’s on the C branch.

• Contractor crews worked throughout the service suspension area to address any potential tripping platforms at station, accomplish critical maintenance as needed, and deep clean stations.

• Upgrades and improvements also took place in the Communications Rooms at Government Center and Park Street.

• The MBTA’s Systemwide Radio project completed a survey of the Copley area.

• Overhead catenary wire relocation work and lighting upgrades took place at Arlington.

• In advance of the arrival of the Type 10 fleet, station concrete work took place at Boylston.

• Through close coordination with the MBTA’s municipal partners, the Town of Brookline accomplished critical work to upgrade the Tannery Brook drain near Washington Square.

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Benefits of Coordinating the Central Tunnel and C Branch Closures

Suspending service in both the central Green Line tunnel and along the C branch at the same time allowed the MBTA to make improvements on a faster, accelerated timeline during one coordinated service outage instead of multiple shutdowns on many different dates. With unencumbered access to the area for multiple days, crews were able to work more safely and more efficiently, and multiple signal, accessibility, track, power, and maintenance crews worked simultaneously. The coordinated work during this nine-day window also saved the MBTA millions of dollars in redundant service outage costs associated with coordinating shuttle buses, personnel, equipment, and construction support.

Significance of Multi-Day Outages

The MBTA is reminding riders that service outages such as these are a critical and necessary part of maintaining the infrastructure improvements that took place as part of the 2024 Track Improvement Program while also making further system upgrades and modernizing the MBTA’s infrastructure. This work cannot be performed during the overnight hours when the MBTA does not operate, and would be extremely inefficient and costly if planned during single weekend outages.

Closing a section of the transit system for multiple days is the most efficient way to perform the MBTA’s routine maintenance, revitalization efforts, inspections, and upgrade work, and combines the efforts of multiple contractors and the MBTA workforce around the clock 24/7 to maximize productivity. This work is necessary and continuous to maintain the reliable service riders count on.

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