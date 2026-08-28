Massachusetts Fire Departments achieve nation’s fourth-highest emergency response rate

The Department of Fire Services announced that Massachusetts fire departments have achieved the fourth-highest reporting rate in the country for the National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS). 90% of Massachusetts fire departments have reported more than 1.3 million apparatus responses to more than 788,000 incidents. This achievement reflects the state’s commitment to leading the nation in public safety data collection and will help local and state officials make informed decisions about operations, policies, fire prevention messaging, grant applications and budget proposals, and updates to fire and life safety codes.

A project of the U.S. Fire Administration and UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute, NERIS provides unprecedented public access to incident response data through its newly launched public website. Unlike its 50-year-old predecessor, which required a lengthy data validation process, NERIS allows users to view near-real-time incident data from cities and towns across the country and conduct independent analysis using dozens of data fields.

“Adopting an entirely new data reporting system was a seismic shift for fire departments across the country,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “They have done a phenomenal job of adapting to NERIS and bringing Massachusetts to the nation’s forefront. I also want to recognize our staff for helping to bring the state’s fire service onboard in a matter of months. The data that local fire departments are reporting will support funding requests, effective resource allocation, community risk reduction efforts, and much more.”

NERIS rolled out in geographic phases throughout 2025. Most Massachusetts fire departments began transitioning to the new system in October and several volunteered to serve as early adopters, including Belchertown, Beverly, Bourne, Dudley, Gill, Greenfield, Huntington, Pittsfield, Sandisfield, Springfield, and Walpole.

The new system replaces the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS), and its Massachusetts-level system, the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System (MFIRS). Under the former systems, it could take months to obtain reliable incident and response statistics.

NERIS will also help local, state, and regional agencies understand the impact of large-scale events and prepare for increased emergency activity during major celebrations, disasters, and other incidents. This summer, NERIS implemented a “special incident modifier” to collect information about emergency responses related to World Cup matches, watch parties and other gatherings. During that event period, Massachusetts fire departments reported 65 related incidents across six cities and towns, including 31 medical calls, 25 service calls and two elevator rescues.