ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshops Return for 2026

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced the return of its popular ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshop series, taking place throughout September. The free workshops are part of Boston Parks’ 2026 ParkARTS program, which brings arts and cultural programming to parks across the city.

Open to Boston residents ages 9 and up, the Watercolor Painting Workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own green space-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction will be provided by a local instructor. Pre-registration is required. For more information, please visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

All classes are held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., weather permitting. Dates and locations for the workshops are as follows:

Sunday, September 27

Boston Public Garden Lagoon

4 Charles Street, Downtown