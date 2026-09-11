Boston Arts Festival returns for 23rd year with more than 50 local artists

The Boston Arts Festival is back with more than 50 artists who will be taking over Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park from September 12 + 13, 2026. The annual celebration of all things art was first launched in 2003. Over the years, it has grown to become Boston’s biggest art celebration of the summer, giving dozens of local artists and musicians a platform. The family-friendly event runs from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. each day and is free. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged; dogs are enthusiastically welcomed, and the event is rain or shine.

Affectionately dubbed “ähts”, this annual event was founded in 2003 by Mayor Thomas M. Menino and the City of Boston’s Office of Arts, Tourism and Special Events with the mission of promoting the Open Studios events hosted by Boston neighborhoods throughout the Fall.

“Over the years this festival has taken on special meaning for all of us. It is more than just an art show; it is a celebration of the city and the incredible creative people that call it home,” said Jen Matson, Boston Arts Festival Organizer. “It is incredible to be able to sit back and take it all in as families and art lovers fill the park, enjoy great live music and experience the wonder that is Boston in the summertime.”

The 2026 festival will feature two full days of music from some of the best local bands and solo artists from Greater Boston. This year’s lineup includes Fly By Brass Band, Nicolena Cronin, Ivan Korn, Ava Valianti, In Lieu of Flowers, Tyler Casavant, Shira Laucharoen, Ty Fleischut, blindspot, Katie Dobbins, and Nick Zaino.

The Boston Arts Festival will take place from 11 A.M. – 6 P.M., September 12 and 13, 2026, at Christopher Columbus Park. The event is free. More information can be found at TheBostonArtsFestival.com.