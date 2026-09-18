Virtual meeting on 222 Friend St. project set for Sept. 22

The city’s Planning Department will hold joint-Impact Advisory Group (IAG) and -public meeting virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m., to discuss a residential development with ground-floor retail project proposed for 222 Friend St. in the West End.

KS Partners intends to raze an existing three-story commercial building and adjacent 32-space surface parking lot to make way for a 15-story (plus mechanicals), mixed-use building comprising 216 residential units, along with more than 4,800 square feet of at-grade retail space. No parking accommodations will be provided on site, although the project will include designated space for bicycle storage.

The developer had originally pitched a life science building, which would have stood 11 stories, with a 12-foot mechanical penthouse, for the site about three years ago. But the project was repositioned as residential in accordance with the preferences of the area’s business community and other stakeholders in the neighborhood, said Harry Collins, an attorney for the applicant, during an April 14 virtual meeting of the project IAG.

Visit https://www.bostonplans.org/news-calendar/calendar/2026/09/22/222-friend-street-joint-iag-public-meeting for more information on and to register for the upcoming meeting.