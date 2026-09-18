Women’s Lunch Place welcomes Dr. Laura Davis to board

Women’s Lunch Place has welcomed Dr. Laura Davis to its board of directors, according to the local nonprofit.

Building on career success as a scientific researcher, Laura turned her attention to mentoring upcoming biotech leaders through Golden Seeds, an angel investor group providing early stage and growth capital to women entrepreneurs.

Women’s Lunch Place CEO Jennifer Hanlon Wigon remarked, “Laura has been a dedicated supporter for many years, and we are thrilled that she has agreed to join our board. For an angel investor to choose to invest in the women we serve says a lot about the vitality and impact of our mission and work. Her experience as a mentor and catalyst for growth makes her a wonderful asset to our board of directors.”

In addition to her impressive professional and service accomplishments, Dr. Davis has volunteered regularly at Women’s Lunch Place since 2021—directly experiencing the organization’s philosophy, Dignity is Everything.

“When I first walked through the door at Women’s Lunch Place, I knew it was an extraordinary place,” said Dr. Davis. “I was struck by the warmth, dignity, and respect shown to every guest. They listen to women and honor their agency. I am proud to support this mission in a deeper way as a member of the board.”

Dr. Davis’s scientific career began in academia, following her graduation from Rockefeller University and the Whitehead Institute of MIT. Her research pursuits were conducted in association with Duke University Medical School and the Rosenstiel Center at Brandeis University.

As a member of Golden Seeds, she co-led the Boston chapter from 2019-2022 and the organization’s national health care group from 2019-2024. In addition, she has served on the board of directors for Day Zero Diagnostics and nonprofit Community Rowing Inc. and is currently a board observer for Concerto Biosciences. She also serves as a court appointed special advocate for children involved with the Department of Children and Families and has tutored children in the Boston Public School system.

Dr. Davis and her husband have two grown daughters and live in the Back Bay.

To learn more about Women’s Lunch Place and get involved, visit womenslunchplace.org.