Boston Harbor City Cruises sets sail into fall with seasonal experiences

Summer may be winding down, but the season on Boston Harbor is far from over. Boston Harbor City Cruises (BHCC) is welcoming fall with a lineup of experiences that give locals and visitors new reasons to get out on the water, from crisp-weather whale watching and an easy ride to the heart of Salem’s fall festivities to sightseeing and year-round brunch, lunch and dinner cruises showcasing Boston’s iconic skyline.

Adding even more reason to savor the season, City Cruises is offering 30% off select dining cruises with promo code FALL30 for bookings made through October 4. Eligible cruises sail through December 13, 2026, giving guests an opportunity to plan everything from fall date nights and family outings to celebrations with friends as the holiday season approaches.

“Fall is one of our favorite times to experience Boston Harbor,” said Bob Lawler, General Manager and Regional Vice President of Boston Harbor City Cruises. “There’s something special about seeing the city and coastline as the seasons change, whether you’re heading to Salem, spotting whales offshore or simply enjoying brunch or dinner with the Boston skyline around you. And as we move toward the holidays, there are even more reasons to come aboard and celebrate together.”

For one of New England’s quintessential fall day trips, the Salem Ferry offers a convenient way to trade traffic and parking for a scenic ride on the water, bringing passengers directly to Salem for its busiest and most spirited season. Those looking to experience New England wildlife can head offshore on Whale Watch Cruises in partnership with the New England Aquarium, continuing through November 1, while BHCC’s sightseeing experiences offer another way to take in Boston’s maritime history and autumn scenery from the harbor.

On the dining side, the Spirit of Boston and Odyssey continue cruising throughout the fall and winter with brunch, lunch and dinner experiences, combining seasonal outings with sweeping skyline views, onboard dining and entertainment. Both vessels also offer private spaces on larger decks, fully private decks and private boats for holiday parties, year-end celebrations as well as festive social gatherings, weddings and other special occasions. Take 15% off your group event package when booking by October 30, for dates through January 30, 2027.

And while fall is just getting underway, holiday celebrations are already on the horizon. Boston Harbor City Cruises will once again welcome guests aboard for festive seasonal experiences spanning Thanksgiving, December holiday celebrations and New Year’s Eve, including Thanksgiving dining, family-friendly opportunities such as Lunch with Santa, Christmas Eve experiences and New Year’s Eve celebrations on Boston Harbor. A full holiday lineup will be announced later this fall, with holiday group and private event bookings also available now.

For tickets, schedules and additional information, visit https://www.cityexperiences.com/boston/city-cruises/

City Cruises creates amazing experiences for guests with unforgettable dining, events, sightseeing, and live entertainment cruises across 20 iconic destinations in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. City Cruises’ diverse offerings also include private charters, corporate events, weddings, whale watching, water taxis, speedboat rides, and destination ferries. In partnership with the National Park Service and Niagara Parks, Statue City Cruises, Alcatraz City Cruises, and Niagara City Cruises serve as the official and exclusive ferry service operators to three of North America’s most iconic destinations: the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, Alcatraz Island, and Niagara Falls, Canada. As part of Hornblower Group’s extensive portfolio, City Cruises has a rich heritage dating back to 1926 with the founding of Boston Harbor Cruises. With a legacy of innovation and expertise, City Cruises sets the standard for excellence in maritime hospitality. For more information, visit citycruises.com.