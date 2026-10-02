Healey-Driscoll Administration announces Violence Against Women Act grants

The Healey Driscoll Administration invites qualifying nonprofits and public agencies to apply for $3.4 million in federal grant funding to support victim services and efforts to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

The funding is available through the FFY26 Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Grant Program, administered through the Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR). The competitive grant process is held once every four years, and organizations selected through this round may be eligible to receive funding for up to four years, through the next competitive process in 2030.

“Massachusetts stands with victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are committed to making sure victims and survivors across Massachusetts can get the support they need when they need it. These grants will strengthen the organizations doing this critical work every day and help keep people and communities safe.”

“Victims and survivors deserve access to strong, trusted support in their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This funding will help organizations across Massachusetts strengthen services, support survivors and improve how we prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.”

“This funding strengthens the partnerships that are essential to supporting victims and preventing violence,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Gina Kwon. “By investing in law enforcement, prosecutors, victim service providers and community organizations, these grants help ensure that every part of the system has the resources to work together, respond effectively and better support survivors.”

“This grant program allows police, prosecutors, service providers and other critical partners the opportunity to secure sustained resources needed to build their capacity to address domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking and to better serve victims of these crimes,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton. “We’re committed to ensuring these organizations have access to funding and grant support over the full lifetime of their grant.”

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has continued to strengthen support for victims and survivors across the public safety system, with a focus on improving access to services, coordination and trauma-informed responses. Recent efforts include investments in services for victims and survivors of human trafficking, expanded victim-centered training for law enforcement, and resources that help victims stay informed and supported as they navigate the criminal justice system.

The last competitive application process for VAWA funding was held in 2022. That process resulted in 42 organizations receiving a combined total of nearly $12.8 million in VAWA grant funding between 2022 and 2025.

Interested agencies can learn more and apply on the VAWA program page of OGR’s website. Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on October 23.