Mike’s Pastry ribbon-cutting and grand opening event

MarketPlace Logan, which manages the concessions program at Boston Logan International Airport, and the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) celebrated the official arrival of Mike’s Pastry in Terminal C on Wednesday, September 23.

Rich Davey, Chief Executive Officer, Massport, spoke to passengers about the excitement surrounding Mike’s Pastry’s arrival, alongside Michael DiCosola, President, MarketPlace Development; Seth Merin, Vice President of Operations, Air Ventures, Mike’s Pastry; Joseph Papa, Owner, Mike’s Pastry; and Annette Mercogliano, Owner and Joseph’s Mother, Mike’s Pastry.

Founded in Boston’s historic North End in 1946, family-owned Mike’s Pastry has become a beloved Boston institution, renowned for its iconic cannoli, handcrafted pastries and celebrated selection of classic Italian desserts. Now bringing its signature sweets to Boston Logan International Airport, Mike’s Pastry gives travelers a chance to enjoy a taste of the North End before they take flight. During the celebration, passengers enjoyed music from the North End favorite a cappella singing group Street Magic and received complimentary cannoli.