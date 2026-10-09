Beacon Hill Architectural Commission 10-9-26

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on October 15, 2026, at 5 p.m.. The hearing will be held entirely online via Zoom.

Written comments and questions can be directed to [email protected] before the meeting. The projected adjournment time is 9 p.m.

The agenda begins with the ratification of public hearing minutes from August 20, 2026, and September 17, 2026, followed by the annual vote for the commission’s Chair and Vice Chair. The commission will then move to review applications for Certificates of Design Approval and architectural violations.

Design Review Hearing

The commission will evaluate the following proposed projects:

• APP # 27.0271 BH 54 Revere Street: Applicant Katherine Carruthers plans to install a new exterior light and repaint the existing wood front entry door in Farrow & Ball Stiffkey Blue.

• APP # 27.0101 BH 15 West Cedar Street: Applicant Charlotte Croteau proposes repainting a front door from red to Delft Blue.

• APP # 27.0210 BH 17 Myrtle Street: Applicant Robin Krawczyk seeks approval for new window decal signage.

• APP # 27.0234 BH 7 Walnut Street: Applicant Catherine Christianson requests a new trash sign.

• APP # 27.0276 BH 9 Walnut Street: Applicant Joseph E. White proposes the addition of a new penthouse.

• APP # 27.0188 BH 77 Charles Street: Applicant Patrick Hickox proposes installing a lighting fixture to match the existing one, extending storefront glazing to match historical trim work, and replacing a mailbox and buzzer.

• APP # 27.0229 BH 142 Chestnut Street: Applicant Derrick Tyler proposes a detachable pergola on the roof deck and the creation of a privacy fence to hide an existing HVAC system.

• APP # 27.0192 BH 21A Pinckney Street: Applicant Derrick Tyler proposes modifying the pitch of a skylight dormer.

Administrative Review and Approval

To expedite the hearing, commission staff have pre-approved several applications involving routine maintenance, repair, or restoration that have minimal impact on building appearances[cite: 7, 8]. Applicants for these properties do not need to attend the hearing. The administrative approvals include:

• APP # 27.0221 BH 16 Beacon Street: Replace deteriorated EPDM roofing membrane in kind, and replace flashing and gutters with matching copper materials.

• APP # 27.0282 BH 27 Chestnut Street: Replace six windows with all-wood, true divided light windows.

• APP # 27.0208 BH 41 Chestnut Street: Repair and replace mortar on front steps, granite, and window well, and repaint the front entry, windows, louvers, and railings in their existing colors.

• APP # 27.0223 BH 43 Chestnut Street: Repair and replace existing slate roofing, underlayment, and flashing in kind.

• APP # 27.0220 BH 68 Chestnut Street: Restore three sets of second-floor, six-over-six double-hung windows on the rear elevation facing Branch Street.

• APP # 27.0246 BH 128 Chestnut Street: Replace the bulkhead in kind.

• APP # 27.0283 BH 7 Mount Vernon Place: Stabilize and repair the chimney, with chimney pots matching the existing ones.

• APP # 27.0261 BH 37 Mount Vernon Street: Repoint existing brick, remove an air conditioning unit, and replace it with matching brick.

• APP # 27.0101 BH 25 Phillips Street: Strip and re-roof the property, and replace a previously approved roof deck in its identical footprint.

• APP # 27.0192 BH 21A Pinckney Street: Replace non-historic windows with all-wood, six-over-six true divided light windows, and install a new matching Cedar fence at the property edge.

• APP # 27.0271 BH 54 Revere Street: Retain historic brass door hardware, install one security item and a new doorbell, remove house number tiles, and restore masonry.

• APP # 27.0198 BH 22 Temple Street: Replace the roof and skylight in kind