Upstairs Downstairs hosts ‘An American Portrait’ fundraising event

The antique and collectibles store Upstairs Downstairs on Charles Street hosted an art exhibition fundraiser to benefit Home Base, a locally headquartered veteran and family care healthcare services organization. The store was at capacity, with locally catered hors d’oeuvres and beverages and donated art for sale, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Home Base.

The beautifully framed art was donated by the artists and centered around Beacon Hill sites and historical homes, one of which pleasantly surprised attendees as being a painting of their home. One of the artists featured and in attendance was Nancy O’Hearn who, after retiring as a letter carrier for Beacon Hill often on Mount Vernon Street, has focused her time on rekindling a long time painting avocation.

Home Base, founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Red Sox Foundation, provides both onsite and virtual clinical care and support services to veterans and their families across a broad set of needs. Ryan Casavant, Program Lead of Veteran Outreach and Peer Support, described not only the breadth of capabilities at Home Base, but his personal journey as a Marine with two combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq making him indelibly aware of the need for such veteran services. Home Bade addresses local veterans needs in Massachusetts, Florida, Arizona and Texas, but also provides virtual care globally. The organization provides clinical care, wellness and education, as well as research, regardless of era of service, discharge status or geographic location. The health issues from invisible wounds such as PTSD, TBI, anxiety, depression and substance abuse disorders are treated widely, coupled with offerings in the non-clinical areas of wellness, such as learning resiliency, living with the impact of trauma, health and fitness, and skillful parenting, among others.

The evening provided a rich blend of neighborhood sociability, enjoyment of local art and support of a worthwhile healthcare organization founded in our backyard. More information about Home Base can be found at www.homebase.org.

Officials, students join ‘American Portrait’ companion event

Upstairs Downstairs Home held its 250th American Anniversary event, ‘An American Portrait,’ with a fundraiser for veterans and their families, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 69 Charles St.

For the event, participating artists, including Omar Arencibia, William Cloutman, Kevin Doyle, Marti Gearin Foley, Cate Hunter, Heather Kinney, Michael Lenihan, Talanoa Lesatele, TylerAnn Mack, Jennifer McCalmont, Nancy O’Hearn, Monica Pauli, and John Young, donated a total of 17 framed paintings. Their works capture some of the buildings and landscapes of Historic Beacon Hill.

Proceeds from the event benefited Home Base, a nonprofit charity founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Red Sox. Its mission is to heal the invisible wounds of war for veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and families of the fallen.

Rep. Jay Livingstone presented proprietor Laura Cousineau with a letter of congratulations from the House of Representatives recognizing Upstairs Downstairs for the ‘An American Portrait’ event, which he personally offered, along with another letter of congratulations on behalf of Gov. Maura Healey’s office.

District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan, who was also on hand for the occasion, presented Cousineau with an official resolution from the City Council in recognition of the event.

Students from the nearby Park Street School were in attendance as well, and on behalf of the students, Rep. Livingstone and Councilor Durkan accepted their artwork as gifts for the State House and City Hall, respectively.

Cobblestones, a Beacon Hill eatery located at 30 Charles St., generously catered the event.