Boston celebrates EMT graduates and recent promotions

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Emergency Medical Services (Boston EMS) and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) at historic Faneuil Hall to celebrate the graduation of 20 new EMTs and the promotion of 12 Boston EMS members to new roles within the department. The graduates successfully completed the Boston EMS Recruit Academy, an intensive training program that prepares recruits to deliver high-quality prehospital care across the city. The new class strengthens Boston EMS’s ability to meet growing demand for 9-1-1 ambulance and dispatch services.

“We’re welcoming 20 new EMTs to Boston EMS and honoring those who have been promoted into new leadership roles,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Every day, the skill, professionalism, and compassion of Boston EMS make a difference in every neighborhood across our city. We’re proud to welcome this new class and celebrate the important role of Boston EMS in serving the people of Boston.”

“Graduating from the Boston EMS Recruit Academy is an important accomplishment, and the start of an important new chapter in your career,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “You’ve spent months learning how to assess patients, make critical decisions, work as a team, and remain focused in some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable. This new class is joining a department with a long tradition of excellence and a responsibility to be there for people when they need us most. We’re proud of what you’ve accomplished and excited to see the impact you will have in our city.”

The Boston EMS Recruit Academy is a full-time, paid program that combines classroom instruction with field training to prepare EMTs to respond to a broad range of medical emergencies and complex situations, including mass casualty incidents, hazardous materials exposures, and other high-risk calls. During their training, the graduates collectively responded to more than 2800 9-1-1 calls, treating patients experiencing everything from cardiac arrests and behavioral health crises to respiratory illnesses, overdoses, and serious traumas.

“Emergency medical services are an essential part of a healthy and resilient city,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Boston EMS brings life-saving medical care directly to people when and where they need it most, often under incredibly difficult circumstances. Congratulations to the new EMTs beginning their careers with Boston EMS and to EMS personnel who have been promoted. Your knowledge and commitment strengthen our ability to care for our residents every day.”

During the ceremony, the department also recognized four EMTs who were recently promoted to the rank of Paramedic following their successful completion of an intensive paramedic program, departmental promotional exams, and a demanding three-month field internship.

Promoted to Paramedic

• Meghan Keough

• Baird Lashley

• David Rossi

• Andrew Shea

Additionally, the department recognized the promotion of two individuals to the rank of Captain and six individuals to the rank of Lieutenant.

Promoted to Captain

• Rachel McPherson

• Michael Regan

Promoted to Lieutenant

• Jessica Finn

• Kevin Franck

• Greg LaPlant

• Ryan McLoughlin

• Michael Walker

• Rachel Williams

These eleven members collectively contribute more than 160 years of combined service and leadership experience to the department’s supervisory ranks.

“Leadership at Boston EMS is earned through experience, judgment, and a commitment to the people we serve,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “The members recognized in this ceremony have demonstrated those qualities throughout their careers, and these promotions reflect the trust we place in them to lead their colleagues and help shape the future of this department. Congratulations to our newly promoted Paramedics, Lieutenants, and Captains.”

Boston EMS is the largest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 141,000 emergency medical incidents each year.

Boston EMS is the primary provider of emergency medical services for the City of Boston and is a nationally recognized leader in the field of pre-hospital emergency medicine. The department leverages the latest advances in both medicine and technology to bring high-quality, compassionate care to the people of Boston. As a bureau of BPHC, Boston EMS also plays a key role in the City’s emergency preparedness efforts and provides community programming designed to educate the public about important health and safety topics.

Boston Public Health Commission is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.