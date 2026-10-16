‘Building Bridges & Big Ideas’ with Miguel Rosales coming Oct. 17 to MoS

‘Building Bridges & Big Ideas’ – a day of architecture, engineering, conversation, and hands-on discovery with venerable bridge designer and longtime Beacon Hill resident, Miguel Rosales – kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, in the newly completed William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common at the Museum of Science.

Throughout the day, visitors will explore the connections between architecture, engineering, creativity, and the built environment through conversations and hands-on experiences for audiences of all ages. The day will include a fireside conversation between Rosales and Museum of Science President Tim Ritchie, along with additional opportunities for families and visitors to engage, create, and explore together.

The program includes a Fireside Chat from 12:30-1 p.m.; a Family Engineering Session from 1:30-2 p.m.; and Interactive Activities from 2-3 p.m.

“Please join me for a fun day exploring architecture, engineering, and interactive exhibits,” Rosales wrote. “We’ll be highlighting some of our newest bridges in Boston; Oak Park, Ill.; Findlay, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Nashville, Tenn.; Rock Hill, S.C.; and Huntsville, Ala. These amazing structures will be showcased in the museum’s new deep space projection immersive room, which is located in the Bloomberg Public Science Common. We’re really looking forward to seeing you there.”

The William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common opened last weekend after two years of construction. The 10,000-square-foot glass wing overlooks the Charles River and offers state-of-the art amenities, including movable LED walls. The project was supported by a $155 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The price of admission to this event is included with the museum’s regular Exhibit Halls general admission.

Visit https://www.mos.org/events/miguel-rosales for more information.