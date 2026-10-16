Over $800,000 raised in support of older adults at Rogerson Annual Gala

Rogerson Communities raised $809,350 at its annual Welcome Home Gala in support of its mission: providing older adults with affordable, quality homes and compassionate care. More than $300,000 of the total was generated from the live auction and paddle raise, marking the most successful single evening of fundraising in the organization’s 166-year history.

The evening was also a celebration of John L. Hall II, storied Boston real estate developer, who was recognized with the Charles E. Rogerson Award for his leadership and accomplishments in affordable housing. Nearly 250 of the Commonwealth’s civic, business, and community leaders attended the event in the Wharf Room at Boston Harbor Hotel on October 8.

The gala was held as Rogerson finishes the second year of a five-year strategic plan aimed at increasing its footprint by 1,000 homes for older adults by 2030. Addressing the attendees, Rogerson President and CEO Walter Ramos emphasized the chronically short supply of affordable homes, memory care, and support for older adults in Massachusetts.

Rogerson’s response to the crisis, he said, was summed up in the gala’s theme: building for the future.

“It’s more than a theme,” Ramos declared. “It’s a call to action. It’s a promise.”

Ramos noted that Rogerson currently has some 600 homes in its development pipeline. He stressed that the organization’s focus on building encompasses not only structures but human communities as well, saying, “At the heart of everything we do are the people we serve—the older adults who wake up in our communities and the families who trust us with someone they love.”

Ramos presented a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award to Victoria Williams, a former leader of Boston’s Office of Civil Rights and Fair Housing Commission who passed away in September. The honor was accepted on Williams’ behalf by her sister, Lynne McCall.

The evening concluded with the presentation of the Charles E. Rogerson Award—bestowed annually upon a Bostonian who exemplifies the values of service, compassion, and impact—to John Hall. The award was presented by Brent Berc, Hall’s fellow board member, friend, and protégé. Berc recounted Hall’s five decades of work in real estate development, affordable housing, and community service, including his leadership and philanthropy on Rogerson’s behalf.

“John and Rogerson were made for each other,” Berc said. “Rogerson does for thousands of older adults what John has done for so many: It gives them someone in their corner.”

Accepting the award, Hall declared, “Together we can continue building something even more important than real estate—we can build strong communities, lasting friendships, and places that people are proud to call home.”

The gala exceeded its 2025 fundraising total by almost seventy percent. Rogerson’s Vice President of Advancement Bob Sherburne attributed the success of the evening to values shared among Rogerson’s supporters.

“Raising over three-quarters of a million dollars is a testament to what our community can accomplish when people come together around the shared conviction that everyone deserves access to an affordable home and compassionate care,” he said.

“An event like this is truly a communal effort,” concurred Ramos. “There are hundreds of acts of generosity in our final tally. Every sponsorship, every donated item, every volunteer hour, bid, and ticket helped. And each one will ultimately help us build a better future for older adults.”

Now in its 27th year, the Welcome Home Gala brings together the Commonwealth’s leaders to raise awareness of the issues facing older adults, and to celebrate those who share Rogerson’s passion and commitment to helping people age with dignity.

Rogerson Communities provides affordable homes, memory care, senior living, and adult day health solutions for older adults in Massachusetts. A resource to the community since 1860, today we serve more than 2,000 older adults and their families across 25 communities and programs, providing a diversity of individuals with greater independence and longevity.

Rogerson’s mission is to enhance the well-being of older adults by elevating housing, community, and care to address their needs as they age. Our goal is a world where every older adult feels valued and can age with dignity in their community. More information can be found at rogerson.org.