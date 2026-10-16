Trinity Church Boston welcomes pets for annual Blessing of the Animals

Trinity Church Boston welcomed nearly 100 people and dozens of their furry companions on Sunday, October 4 for the annual special service, Blessing of the Animals, to celebrate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

The beloved tradition brought members of the congregation and the Greater Boston community to the church’s West Porch facing Copley Square, for blessings and prayers for the welfare of all creatures, big and small, that are all a part of God’s creation. Among the pets celebrated were several dogs, cats, and even a picture of a sick turtle, who received a prayer for good health.

“Over the years this service has become a beloved tradition that brings our community together in a really joyful way” said the Rev. Morgan Allen, Rector of Trinity Church Boston. “One of the driving beliefs of our church is affirming the worth and dignity of every person. Living in Beloved Community with one another also means extending that care and compassion to all God’s creatures.”

Following the service those who joined with their pets enjoyed an afternoon community gathering with light refreshments outside the church, set against the backdrop of Trinity’s historic building and the city of Boston.

To learn more about upcoming Trinity services and community programs visit: trinitychurchboston.org

Trinity Church in the City of Boston was founded in 1733, and has made its home in Copley Square since 1877. The parish, part of The Episcopal Church, continues to thrive as a community engaged in worship, music, education, and community-service activities seven days a week. Tens of thousands annually visit to pray, tour, or come together in this National Historic Landmark, recognized by the American Institute of Architects as one of the ten most architecturally significant buildings in the U.S.

Learn more at trinitychurchboston.org

Community members and their pets gathered for a special blessing of the animals outside Trinity Church Boston.

Pets and their owners receiving a special blessing for the feast of St. Francis of Assisi at Trinity Church Boston.