‘Discovery Day’ on Nov. 3 opens Athenaeum’s first floor to the public

‘Discovery Day,’ coming Tuesday, Nov. 3, will offer the public a rare opportunity to tour the first floor of the historic Boston Athenaeum – one of the nation’s oldest independent libraries.

Non-members will then be allowed access to the Norma Jean Calderwood Gallery, special collections and art installations, and the library’s stunning reading rooms.

‘Explore Where’s Boston? 50 Years Later,’ features photographs by Constantine Manos originally commissioned for the Where’s Boston? Bicentennial exhibition. These images capture public gatherings and everyday moments, from protests and parades to flea markets and diners, offering a vivid snapshot of Boston in the 1970s.

The Calderwood gallery will also offer a Bloomberg Connections digital guide, which aligns photographs displayed in the exhibition with oral histories of the individuals who remember the ‘70s and are seen in these images.

‘Imagined Nation,’ meanwhile, includes historical artifacts and printings related to citizenship and voting, including a printing of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation; a 1886 Woman Suffrage Cook Book; and an original newspaper clipping of the Gerrymander.

“The Boston Athenaeum has something for everyone to enjoy. Discovery Day invites visitors to experience beautiful art and architecture throughout the Athenaeum’s first floor, including two ongoing exhibitions and peaceful views of the historic Granary Burial Ground,” said Angie Osborn, marketing manager for the Athenaeum. “We hope our monthly Discovery Days invite Bostonians to meet fellow art and literature lovers and explore more ways they can join our community.”

Discovery Day at the Boston Athenaeum is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 10½ Beacon St. No registration is required. Visit https://events.bostonathenaeum.org/en-US/4W52KhR7/discovery-days-at-the-boston-athenaeum-5a2KUmAGGnp to learn more about this event.