Executive Director of the Boston Public Art Triennial Kate Gilbert guest speaker at BHWF

Public art champion, Kate Gilbert, first became aware that art has the potential to spark dialogue during a drive with her parents to a Hamden, Connecticut, supermarket in the late 1970s. She remembers her father expressing his displeasure upon seeing what he felt had been beautiful cars covered in asphalt in the parking lot; while her mother defended the art installation as a comment on the environment. Then eight-years-old, Gilbert was simply happy to climb the structures.

“It stopped us in our tracks,” recalled Gilbert. “I think art can stop you. It can bring you joy and delight; but it can also bring conversations.”

Now, as the executive director of the Boston Public Art Triennial, Gilbert has been redefining how millions of residents and visitors experience the city by bringing large-scale contemporary art to neighborhoods across Boston.

“We’re trying to open up conversations, minds, and spaces,” said Gilbert, during her October 13 presentation, “Building a Public Art City,” during the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) at the Union Club of Boston.

Gilbert founded the Triennial in 2015 to bring accessible, world-class, contemporary art to the community with the initiative to transform local neighborhoods into cultural canvases for civic engagement and human participation.

“As much as Boston is progressing, there’s still much work to be done,” Gilbert admitted. “We’re trying to turn a closed city into one that’s more open.”

According to Gilbert, Boston is one of the few major cities that does not have a percentage-for-art policy that budgets two to three percent for the commission and construction of installing public art, be it murals, graffiti, sculptures, or even pianos.

The Triennial has raised millions of dollars over the past 11 years to find and foster contemporary artists who aspire to make the world a better place. Gilbert hopes that bringing more artists into public spaces will help inspire future legislation for a percentage-for-art.

“I started this because I was frustrated that there wasn’t more public art,” emphasized Gilbert, who values boldness and vulnerability. “I’ve been proud of everything we’ve done on this journey.”

Since the Triennial was established, the organization has showcased over 85 local, national, and international artists in more than 80 projects displayed in 50 locations in collaboration with over 150 partners.

“It is a great responsibility to put something up that is reflective of who we are as Bostonians and who we want to be,” said Gilbert, a Leather District resident. “Our work is generally more of a site-specific response to something.”

Recently, the Triennial brought cultural institutions and museums together to form a free, city-wide art festival in celebration of who Boston is today and who the people hope to be tomorrow. Over 20 pieces of art were displayed and more than 100 free events were hosted, raising $9.5 million back into the cultural economy.

Gilbert’s goal is to create a more accessible, vibrant, and equitable city with contemporary public art that can withstand the elements and criticism while inviting passersby to slow down and consider what they see.

“Our audience is culture seekers, open to new ideas,” proclaimed Gilbert. “I feel passionately about artists’ role in helping us think about how to make the world a better place.”

As innovative and socially progressive as Boston can be, Gilbert stressed that the city does not have the proper supports for public art, which is why non-profit organizations must bolster it.

“As an artist-founded organization, we take artists’ visions seriously,” explained Gilbert. “It is paramount to what we do.”

By respecting the time and cost – both emotional and financial – the Triennial changes the scale and opportunities available to artists.

“Art is the way I understand my world. I am a maker, and I understand the struggles. That’s why I want to continue this work,” shared Gilbert, who has a waterfront art studio in East Boston. “The things that make me the happiest and most satisfied in my job is watching my team come together to do impossible things and watching the world become a little brighter and open.”

Visit www.TheTriennial.org or on Instagram @TheTriennial to join the monthly newsletter, learn about upcoming initiatives, or view a site map of commissioned projects throughout the City of Boston.

Kate Gilbert, Executive Director, Boston Public Art Triennial

Chaney and Julie Dalton, Marva Nathan, and Jackie McBride, Book Club Co-Director

Linda Blessing, Mary Plansky, Alice Avanian, and Deb Sumption

Neighborhood Narrative speakers Caitlyn DiCillo and Emina Becirovic discussing Helen’s Leather

Neighborhood Narrative speakers: Emina Becirovic, Manager, Helen’s Leather, and Caitlyn DiCillo, daughter of owner

Sophia enjoying cocktail hour

Gigi Moody, Lia Stevens, Marketing & Social Media Co-Director, Colleen Daley, Neighborhood Narrative Co-Director, Daisy Lee

Sarah Grant, Jackie McBride, Book Club Co-Director, Katie Kenney, and Maryellen Callanan, Book Club Co- Director

Kelly Rottenbucher, Mimi Sun, Julie Madjar, Sandra Gilpatrick, and Kate Gilbert, speaker