Healey-Driscoll Administration launches new workforce training opportunities

The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced the opening of applications for expanded Pathmaker workforce training programs across advanced manufacturing, AI, defense, climatetech and life sciences. The coordinated initiative will help Massachusetts businesses build skilled talent pipelines while connecting residents with career opportunities in some of the state’s fastest-growing industries.

“We want Massachusetts businesses to have access to the incredible workforce our state has to offer,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through Pathmaker, we’re bringing together our economic development and workforce development efforts to make it easier for companies to find the talent they need and for Massachusetts residents to access good-paying jobs in industries that are shaping our future.”

“Massachusetts has some of the most innovative companies in the world, and we want to make sure they have the skilled workforce they need to continue growing here,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “By expanding Pathmaker across our key industries, we’re helping businesses build strong talent pipelines while creating more opportunities for Massachusetts residents to gain the skills they need for good-paying careers.”

Pathmaker launched in the life sciences sector through the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center in 2023 and is now expanding to serve additional priority industries, including climatetech through the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center and advanced manufacturing, defense, and AI and technology through the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.

Administration officials highlighted the Pathmaker application openings during a Massachusetts STEM Week event at Middlesex Community College today with Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley, Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones, Education Secretary Stephen Zrike, and Health and Human Services Secretary Kiame Mahaniah.

“Talent is one of Massachusetts’ greatest competitive advantages, and developing the next generation of skilled workers is critical to our economic future,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “Our companies are pushing the boundaries of innovation in industries that are changing rapidly, and we need a workforce that can keep pace. Pathmaker brings employers and training providers together to develop the skills these industries need, helping businesses grow and creating new opportunities for Massachusetts residents.”

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration continues to invest in a range of workforce training programs to help untapped talent gain new skills, and in turn, help employers grow, do business, and compete in Massachusetts,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones. “As Pathmaker expands beyond the life sciences to additional innovative sectors, Massachusetts is building a strong talent pipeline to help jobseekers and existing workers upskill, gain industry-recognized credentials, and prepare for careers in regions across the Commonwealth.”

“One of the things we are celebrating during STEM Week is the many ways education can open doors to new opportunities for students and residents across Massachusetts,” said Education Secretary Steve Zrike. “Our community colleges and training providers are essential partners in helping people discover their interests, build new skills and find pathways to meaningful careers. Through Pathmaker, we are strengthening connections between education and employers so that more people can see a future for themselves in fields like advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, climatetech and life sciences.”

“As I visit our partners and programs across the state, it has become clear to me that the foundation of our health care and human services system is a strong workforce. Investing in our workforce, means investing in our communities, and increases access and affordability,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kiame Mahaniah, MD, MBA. “These funds will not only support our nursing workforce, but also to forge new employment pathways for our immigrant and refugee neighbors.”

“Through Pathmaker, training providers can apply for funding to develop or expand programs that prepare residents for high-demand jobs in these industries. Applicants must partner with at least one employer to demonstrate that their proposed training responds to specific hiring needs. Eligible applicants include community colleges, vocational schools, nonprofit organizations, workforce development organizations and other training providers. The programs aim to create pathways to well-paying careers, including opportunities that do not require a four-year degree.

“Pathmaker was originally developed to address a critical workforce challenge in Massachusetts’ life sciences ecosystem by connecting employers with the skilled talent needed to support their growth,” said MLSC Interim President and CEO Liz Graham. “Expanding Pathmaker into other leading industries underscores the value of partnerships between employers and training providers, and the potential they have to open doors to new career opportunities for Massachusetts residents. We’re incredibly proud to see a program that began in the life sciences take this next step in supporting the Commonwealth’s broader innovation economy.”

“Pathmaker not only meets employers’ needs by educating the next generation of workers to the specifics of local industries, it also assists the workforce by matching individuals with open positions in steady careers allowing them to stay in Massachusetts,” said MassTech CEO Carolyn Kirk. “From advanced manufacturing to defense to AI, ensuring the proper career infrastructure is in place also means that Massachusetts is the hub for investment, innovation and talent as well.”

Applications for the expanded Pathmaker programs are now open. Employers and training providers interested in participating can learn more and apply at the following:

• MassTech

• MLSC

• MassCEC

The Pathmaker expansion builds on Governor Healey’s announcement earlier this year of more than $24 million in workforce development investments to help Massachusetts businesses grow, strengthen talent pipelines and expand access to career opportunities.