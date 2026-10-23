Making a Home on the Hill

Not long ago, Bridget Weir stood in her Anderson Street apartment and took inventory. “I was just looking around and I’m like, that’s from that store, this is from that store,” she says, then laughs. “How did I get all this stuff?”

The answer is a one-minute walk away. For three years, Bridget has worked the floor at J. Grady Home (“Grady”), the bright, color-soaked shop at 133 Charles Street run by husband and wife Joan and Jeff Grady. It is filled to the brim with the things that make a house feel lived in: hand-poured serving dishes, table linens, local art, custom upholstery. Thanks to Joan’s eye, it offers design services too.

Grady’s small team of employees only enhances the shop’s shine. Bridget, a nurse practitioner student from California; Bailey Lehmann, a law student from Arkansas; and Callie Barile, who left a decade of executive recruiting in New York to start over in design. Each arrived on Beacon Hill from elsewhere, carrying with them a distinct sense of home and the styles they prefer. Listen to them describe their workplace and they sound like a well-tuned chorus.

“It feels like sunshine when you walk in,” says Bailey.

“It’s kind of like an instant mood brightener,” says Callie.

“Everyone who comes in always remarks on how cute it is,” says Bridget. “I feel like this is abnormal, to get this many compliments on a store.”

Three roads to Charles Street

Bridget left Marin County a few years ago at 22, bound for Boston College’s nurse practitioner program. “My sister was in law school at BC at the time, and I’m like, if I don’t leave California now, I’ll never leave,” she says. Once she settled on the Hill, she emailed the store to ask if they needed help. Jeff, a Pasadena native, didn’t need much convincing. “We’re so biased toward California people,” Bridget laughs. Two months later, they realized their connection was even deeper when Jeff recognized her mother’s maiden name. One of his good friends turned out to be her mother’s cousin. “I called my mom when I left work that day,” Bridget says, “and she was speechless.”

Bailey was a Grady customer before she was an employee. When the store posted on Instagram that it needed help, she sent a message. As a second-year student at Suffolk Law, she wanted work that didn’t use “the same brain muscles” as a legal office, she says. “I knew it would be kind of a nice break that’s not really a break,” she explains. Callie grew up more of a local, in Dover-Sherborn but headed to New York after college. She opted to move closer to home after ten years of ultra-urban living. Joan hired her for a hybrid role: retail on the floor, plus back-end work for Joan’s design clients. She is taking a Parsons School of Design certificate course online at the same time. “I left New York,” she jokes, “and now I’m going to school in New York.”

Behind the counter

For Joan and Jeff, their staff’s lack of direct design experience seems to matter less than having a good attitude, an engaging manner and a way with the customers. Joan credits her husband with making the right choices. “Jeff was a COO… he’s just got a good intuitive sense,” about hiring. Adds Jeff, “It’s mostly, you know, are you gonna have fun here? Do you like what you’re doing? Can you help? … We all kind of work together on curating the shop and we’re pretty collaborative about ideas… We need to kind of have an eye.” He says employees don’t need to check all the proverbial boxes to work in the interior design industry. “You can teach people the other things,” he observes.

Staffers describe a customer base that is as varied as the stock they offer: a mix of Hill regulars checking what’s new, tourists wandering in from Charles Street, and each September a wave of college students and their parents shopping for dorm rooms. To a person, they are happy to connect no matter who walks in the door and be as helpful as they know how. Bailey, for one, has learned to work from the photos they bring. “I take what’s in their pictures and apply that to what we have in store, and what colors would look good with it,” she says. Callie has already cued in to realizing the design services can come up naturally in conversation rather than relying on a sign or a hard sell. “You can kind of tell by the questions they’re asking if they’re here just for a gift or for their own home,” she says. “And then we’ll introduce them to the idea that we do have the design side.” Sometimes the visitor turns out to be a neighbor from far away. “I’ve met some customers, just chatting with them, and they end up being from Marin,” Bridget says. “I just had that last weekend. They actually lived down the street from me,” she says cheerfully.

None of the young women say they have direct experience in interior design – until they are asked to describe their childhood bedrooms.

Bridget fondly remembers a pink canopy bed with curtains she could close. “I was obsessed with it,” she gushes. An aunt who is an artist added a painted princess castle on her wall. Bailey’ walls were lavender complemented by a Pottery Barn Teen makeover her mother surprised her with at 16. Callie opted for a blue-and-brown bedspread from Jordan’s Furniture as a teenager (“I felt like such a grown-up”) as well as a chandelier in her room (to this day, she admits she still hopes for a chandelier). On move-in day at Bucknell, she distinguished herself by arriving with a few old windows she had found by the side of the road. “One of the parents who was volunteering opened our trunk, turned around to everyone and went, ‘Hey guys, she brought her own windows!’,” she laughs. It’s no surprise to learn now that her mother is a designer.

A family business

Working for a married couple, all three say, makes the shop feel even more like a family. When Bailey started, Joan and Jeff warned her not to be alarmed by the occasional kiss between them. “I was like, I am so used to it,” she says. “My parents work together too.” Jeff chimes in saying that working with his wife is a bit like working with Gracie Allen and Martha Stewart combined. “I get fired every so often,” he chuckles, “but I keep showing up anyway.”

“Jeff is always around to help with anything,” Bridget notes in his defense, describing his Saturday afternoon wine deliveries for her and Joan for an end-of-day happy hour as a special bonus. Thanks to a new store in Manchester-by-the-Sea, his visits are now less frequent, resulting in some good-natured ribbing from his staff. “I’m like, Jeff, we have to get our own wine on Saturday?” Bridget says mockingly. There are still frequent coffee runs to Blank Street, however, since the entire team has to have coffee. And every Christmas, Jeff and Joan gift every staffer with an item of their choosing from the floor.

From every angle, the store reads like family. “Joan gathers in [the staff] as if they were her kids and even chime in on some motherly advice at times,” Jeff observes with a smile. The staff refers to each other like family, too. “The nicest and the best people I’ve met in Boston have honestly come from the store,” Bridget says. She and Bailey became close friends, and other out-of-state women who have worked there still meet for lunch. “Everybody in New England is usually from New England, so it can be kind of isolating when you’re far from home,” Bridget says. “We’re all comparing notes, like, do you think it’s weird that people here do that?”

Four weeks in, Callie has already noticed the personal touches the Grady’s and her peers bring to the place. “Every decision they’re making has so much thought and care in it,” she says. “It’s not just a bottom-line business decision. It’s, ‘we want to do what’s right for us, what’s right for the people that work for us, what’s right for the community.’”

The view from the Hill

And the community clearly matters – even to the West Coasters among them. “We love Beacon Hill,” Jeff professes. “The community is great and it’s been really fun getting to know the people there”. Joan echoes her husband, noting that every time she steps into the store, she can’t help but mutter, “We are really lucky to be here.”

“It’s the cutest neighborhood in Boston, I think,” says Bridget. “It’s just very old and pretty. It looks kind of fake, like you’re on a movie set sometimes.” For Callie, after a decade of commuting to Midtown Manhattan, the Hill feels like a veritable gift. “I can’t believe I get to work here every day,” she says. “I feel like I’ve already become so much more ingrained in the community.”

Bailey loves that she gets to walk five minutes to work, not to mention that other shopkeepers stop in just to introduce themselves. She admits she’s not a lot of help when customers ask for shopping tips, because between law school and the store she hasn’t had the time or money to explore. Bridget says she has found that to be true all along Charles Street. When she visited Nantasket Sweets By Swedes, the nearby candy shop, its staff told her they never get to the other stores either. “We literally never go anywhere else,” she shrugs with no regrets. “We just go to work and then go home.” No one seems to mind.

Staying and going

A shop like this will certainly outlast its current staff. Bridget finishes her program in May and is “pretty sure” she’s going back to California. Last winter settled it. “It was fun until it wasn’t,” she says. “Boston was good. I learned a lot, did a lot. But I do miss the sun.” Bailey has a job offer back home and is still interviewing in Boston. “I’m not really sure if I’m ready to go home yet,” she says. Callie, who has only just unpacked, will likely linger longer.

No matter which direction they head, though, they’ll take a piece of Grady and the Hill with them, probably quite literally, like a memento from home. Bridget has been buying gifts at the store for years, to the point that it has become a family joke. Poking fun at herself, she giggles: “My sister’s like, ‘Where would you be without J. Grady Home?’” – something her peers would wonder too.