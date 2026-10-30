Boston residents taking advantage of early voting

With one week left for early voting, Boston residents have been turning out at sites across the city to ensure their voices are counted.

Boston resident Tom Ouellette cast his ballot at the Boston Architectural College voting site on Boylston Street on Oct. 17, the first day of early voting. He said he was scared to vote by mail, alluding to the current political climate that invokes doubts about mail-in voting and election integrity.

“I think politics have gotten very scary lately, and I wanted to vote early,” Ouellette said. “I wasn’t going to trust the mail.”

Early voting in Massachusetts kicked off Oct. 17 and will end at 5 p.m., Friday Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Boston City Hall will serve as the primary site, with early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can vote there on the following days: Monday, Oct. 26; Wednesdays, Oct. 28; and Friday, Oct. 30. Other City Hall times for the remainder of the month are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 29.

People can also vote at various sites in the neighborhoods from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25; and from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 29.

In addition to casting their ballots early, residents can also vote by mail. At the start of this month, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin’s office announced that more than 600,000 ballots are already on their way to voters who have applied to vote by mail. Local election officials were expected to mail another 300,000 ballots in the next several days, to fulfill pending requests, the office said.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the local election office by Nov. 6, in order to be counted. Voters returning their ballots by mail are urged to do so no later than Oct. 27, Galvin’s office said.

All early voting sites are equipped with electronic poll books for voter check-in. Early voting locations will be well-staffed with poll workers and interpreters. All sites are fully accessible to voters with disabilities.

This election will feature several ballot questions, urging voters to decide on things such as eliminating the state party primaries, allowing residents to vote on Election Day, deciding whether the Committee for Public Counsel Services should be given the opportunity to unionize and expanding the public records law to include the governor’s office and state Legislature.

Several key races are also in contention, as incumbents Sen. Edward J. Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, Governor Maura Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell seek another term.

In Boston, Catherine Radford, a clerk in the city’s elections office, said Internet access allows voters to go into the polling booth informed.

“In the old days it was a real problem because people would show up and they wouldn’t know the candidates,” said Radford.

Liam Healy, a Boston resident, said early voting is a “very smooth” process.

Boston voter Paul LaCamera agreed, adding that he appreciated the numerous ballot questions and felt there was no real competition in the races.

“I love being in a blue state and a blue city and a city as progressive as Boston,” LaCamera said. “But sometimes, I wish my vote would mean more in terms of elected officials.”

This story is part of a partnership between Beacon Hill Times and the Boston University Department of Journalism’s Newsroom program.