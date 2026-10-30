NeighborHealth expands access to breast cancer screening during two-day community event

NeighborHealth hosted a two-day series of community events on October 13 and 14 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, bringing breast health education, preventive care and no-cost mammograms for eligible patients directly to its East Boston and South End communities.

Held in partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Ellie Fund, the events took place at NeighborHealth’s 10 Gove Street location in East Boston and 1601 Washington Street location in the South End. Along with mammograms, attendees enjoyed food, raffle prizes, giveaways and children’s activities in a welcoming, community-centered setting.

“Preventive care is most effective when it is accessible, trusted and rooted in the community,” said Mimi Gardner, Vice President and Chief of Community Partnerships at NeighborHealth. “ By bringing screening, education and support together in familiar neighborhood spaces, we are helping more people prioritize their health while reducing barriers to care.”

Across the two-day event, NeighborHealth provided a total of 16 no-cost mammograms. Eligible NeighborHealth patients were able to register in advance or visit during the events as walk-ins. Community members who were new to NeighborHealth could also enroll in advance or be connected with a primary care provider onsite to become eligible for a no-cost mammogram.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 55 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.

The NeighborHealth team welcomes patients to the breast cancer event in the lobby of 10 Gove Street. (From left to right) Dr. Julio Mazul, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Eugenia Coronado, Vice President, Specialty Services and Patient Experience; Susana Elman, Communications Manager; Doris Rubio, Board of Directors; Rita Sorrento, Chair, Board of Directors; Takesha Hurd, Chief of Staff; Jean Staropoli, Board of Directors; Joscar Mota, Radiology Aide; and Elida Acuna Martinez, Director of Interpreter Services and Patient Experience.

Sophia Bolanos and Anisa Nabily of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute quizzed guests on breast cancer prevention facts for a chance to win a prize in East Boston.