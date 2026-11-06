ABCD encourages Greater Boston and Mystic Valley residents to apply for fuel assistance

ABCD is now accepting in person appointments for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) aka fuel assistance at its neighborhood sites. With another cold and snowy winter season expected, ABCD urges everyone to review the HEAP benefit eligibility guidelines at bostonbabcd.org/heat, whether or not they view themselves as low-income or even middle income and schedule an appointment as needed. The online application for all Massachusetts residents is available at mass.gov/heap. ABCD clients in Boston, Brookline and Newton can check the status of their HEAP application by calling our automated phone system at 617-348-6411 or 781-322-6284 ext 334 for clients in the Mystic Valley.

ABCD administers HEAP to income-eligible residents in Boston, Brookline, Newton and seven communities in the Mystic Valley region – Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn. Household size and annual income determine the benefit amount. Income must be below 60% of the state median income, adjusted for household size and other criteria. Thus far, ABCD has experienced a 53.2% increase in demand for first time HEAP applications.

“The release of $142M in Low Income Heating Assistance Program /(LIHEAP) funding to Massachusetts by the Department of Health and Human Services in advance of the winter season – 90% of the state allocation – is encouraging,” said ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. “ABCD is thankful to Governor Healey for the recent Winter Energy Bill Relief legislation – $150M from state funds into Energy Assistance which includes $15M directed to the HEAP. These actions allow ABCD to reach more people who are struggling at a time when all essentials are exorbitantly high — hardworking individuals and families, seniors and those living with disabilities.”

The Winter Energy Bill Relief legislation expands eligibility for approximately 156,000 low-income households, removes charges from electric bills and creates a benefit for approximately 50,000 middle class households – $34 million toward one-time relief for middle-income heating oil clients that previously did not qualify for existing assistance programs.

This matters because low-income households in Massachusetts face a disproportionately high energy burden, and are among the states with the highest burdens for that specific group. The average energy burden for low-wealth populations in Massachusetts is about 10 percent, and in certain neighborhoods, the energy burden is as high as 31 percent.

Protection from winter

heating shut-offs

The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) winter moratorium is in effect between November 2, 2026 – April 1, 2027. It states that if all residents of your home are age 65 and over, your electricity or gas cannot be shut off without permission from the Department of Public Utilities (DPU). If you are experiencing financial hardship and one of the following applies, your electric or gas cannot be shut off without permission from the DPU:

• You, or someone in your home, is seriously ill;

• You have an infant under 12 months in your home;

• All adults in the home are age 65 or older and a minor child resides in the home;

• It is between November 15 and March 15 and the utility service is needed to heat your home.

This means that customers who have submitted verification of financial hardship to the utility company, or currently receive the Low Income Discount Rate, will have their electric or gas heat protected from termination. Each utility company listed below has its own financial hardship form which is listed below.

• Eversource Gas or Electric

• National Grid

• Liberty Utilities

• Unitil

The chart below outlines the income guidelines and generous benefit amounts – a maximum of $1,450 for delivered fuels and $1,000 for households heating with utilities or heat included in rent. Payments are made directly to the heating vendor, reducing paperwork and ensuring timely support.