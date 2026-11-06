Mangia, Meatballs nd Murder at the West End Community Center

The Delvena Theatre Company will be presenting Mangia, Meatballs and Murder at the West End Community Center, 75 Blossom Court, Boston, MA on Monday, November 16, at 4:00 PM.

Who dunnit? An exciting, live, comedic, interactive murder mystery performance set in Luigi’s Ristorante featuring Lynne Moulton, Joseph Zamparelli and Fran Baron in multiple roles. Come put your “super sleuth” on – having much fun along the way. Token prizes will be awarded.

The Delvena Theatre Company has been doing to-go shows for the last several years at various venues throughout the New England area. The Company was founded in 1992, and prior to “going on the road” performed at different locations throughout Massachusetts, most often at the Boston Center for the Arts. Delvena was nominated for five Independent Reviewers of New England awards. Its production of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ was on Theatre Mirror’s Best List for acting, directing and production. Presentations of ‘Anna Weiss’ and ‘Beyond Therapy’ were included on Theatre Mirror’s best play list and ‘Blue Heart’ was placed on Aisle Say’s best list.

To reserve your spot or for more information, email [email protected] or call (617) 670-1900.