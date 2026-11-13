Beacon Hill Architectural Commission 11-13-26

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold its next monthly public hearing on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 5 p.m. virtually through Zoom.

This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Hearing or calling 1-646-828-7666 and entering meeting id # 165 434 2741. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The public can offer testimony.

Discussion Topics

1. Ratification of September 17, 2026 & October 15, 2026 Public Hearing Minutes

2. Annual Vote For Chair & Vice Chair

3. Design Review Hearing

• APP # 27.0287 BH, 7 MOUNT VERNON PLACE: Proposed Work: Add roof deck at rear of property.

• APP # 27.0270 BH, 32 CHESTNUT STREET: Proposed Work: At rear of property, modify window to door, replace roof deck at upper most level, install deck at rear parlor level, modify existing grille at right-most window to be operable for egress access. At rear parlor level, replace existing windows with new French casements with transoms. Raise sill; head and masonry opening width remain. (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

• APP # 27.0234 BH, 7 WALNUT STREET: Proposed Work: New trash signage.

• APP # 27.0394 BH, 8 MOUNT VERNON PLACE: Proposed Work: Modify chimney caps and install new exhaust fan.

• APP # 27.0309 BH, 31 CHARLES STREET

• APP # 27.0378 BH, 103 CHARLES STREET: Proposed Work: New signage and window decals.

• APP # 27.0395 BH, 70 CHARLES STREET: Proposed Work: Relocate existing signage, add new signage.

• APP # 27.0396 BH, 16 CHARLES RIVER SQUARE: Proposed Work: Add headhouse, roof monitor, roof deck railing, reduce height of chimney, remove section of River Street fire escape, masonry repair and repointing in kind using historic mortar color tooling and mixture, repair and repaint gate and hardware in kind (See Additional Items Under Administrative Review).

• APP # 27.0393 BH, 4 ACORN STREET: Proposed Work: Modify dormer walls, window, skylight, gutter and fascia.

4. Administrative Review/Approval

• APP # 27.0375 BH, 44 BEACON STREET: Restore all windows in kind.

• APP # 27.0294 BH, 55 BEACON STREET: Rebuild two chimneys in kind using existing brick and historic mortar mixture, tooling, color and depth. Replace skylights in kind, replace copper flashing in kind.

• APP # 27.0350 BH, 79 BEACON STREET: Replace three total non-wood jamb liner windows in the top dormers at the front elevation. Two windows in the shed dormer and one window in the doghouse dormer. Also new wood casings to match in kind will be fabricated and painted the current exterior color: Black Forest Green. The new sash sets will be wood, double hung and using clear glass. The exterior of the sash will be glazed and also painted in kind to the existing color: Black Forest Green. The existing copper on the wood sills, slate and jambs will remain.

• APP # 27.0096 BH, 49 BRIMMER STREET: Remove three cracked brownstone lintels and support brick above. Install three new brownstone lintels to match existing dimensions and color. Remove the existing brick planter bed and remove dirt as needed. Install new City Hall pavers to extend the sidewalk to meet the building.

• APP # 27.0373 BH, 98 CHARLES STREET: Fire escape restoration.

• APP # 27.0357 BH, 18 CHESTNUT STREET: Replace garden level, three gang windows in kind, two side lights are 1 over 1, wood, the center window is a six light, true divided light window, all windows will have no low-e glass, restore security grille.

• APP # 27.0270 BH, 32 CHESTNUT STREET: Patch and repair existing slate and rubber roofs, as required. Restore and repair existing copper gutters and downspouts, as required. Repair and repoint existing brick masonry façade at front and rear of the property in kind using historic tooling, mortar type and color, scrape, repair and paint wood-trimmed oriel. Any replacement of trim elements to match existing. Clean and repair as needed existing granite stoop, steps, and granite base. Repair and restore existing window grilles at basement level. Restore all front windows, mix of 1-over-1, 2-over-2, 6-over-6, repaint Off-White: Benjamin Moore OC-23 “Classic Gray”. Install new window boxes at parlor level windows. Flower boxes to be removable; no attachment to masonry façade. Paint black. Patch and repair wood trim, door frame, and panels at entry sides and ceiling. Paint Off-White: Benjamin Moore OC-23 “Classic Gray”. Restore and paint existing front doors. Paint Black. Restore existing house numbers. Replace mail slot in existing location; replace keyed deadbolt hardware. Install new kickplates. All new hardware to be un-lacquered brass. Install new “DoorBird” entry buzzer. Mount flush in wood side panel within entry surround in existing location, replace exterior pendant light fixture in existing location. Repair as needed and scrape/paint handrails and boot scraper. Paint Black. Install new un-lacquered brass kickplates. Patch and repair existing slate and rubber roofs, as required. Restore and repair existing copper gutters and downspouts, as required. Patch and repair brownstone sills and lintels, paint Warm Gray: Benjamin Moore HC-87 “Ashley Gray”. At rear, restore windows on level two and 3. Paint Off-White: Benjamin Moore OC-23 “Classic Gray”. Windows at dormer to be replaced with 6 over 6, all wood, true divided lights with no low-e glass. Replace door in kind at existing headhouse. (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

• APP # 27.0363 BH, 40 HANCOCK STREET: Clean masonry, spot repointing using historic mortar tooling, mixture, color and depth, repair two window headers, coating of the remaining window headers and sills, and cleaning and painting of the fire escape. All work will match the existing finishes including colors and materials.

• APP # 27.0258 BH, 21-23 JOY STREET: Remove and replace damaged and broken front gutter with in kind materials.

• APP # 27.0394 BH, 8 MOUNT VERNON PLACE: Repair masonry on chimney in kind.

• APP # 27.0355 BH, 48 MOUNT VERNON STREET: Replace fourteen total sash sets keeping the existing jambs, brick moldings and wood sills. The front elevation has eight total window openings. The side (west elevation) has six total window openings. The existing jambs and brick moldings are believed to be original or very old and will remain. The sash sets are non-historic. The new sash sets would be all 6 over 6 to match the existing, double hung, using clear glass and fabricated from wood. The existing muntins are $13/16^{primeprime}$ interior profile width and the new sash would be the same $13/16^{primeprime}$ with a $3/16^{primeprime}$ exterior wood stem and glazed at the exterior. All new sash would be painted semi-gloss black to match the existing color.

• APP # 27.0238 BH, 81 REVERE STREET: Rebuild upper portion of the dormer in kind to match existing.

• APP # 27.0274 BH, 69 HANCOCK STREET: Repair existing chimney in kind using existing bricks, match historic mortar in tooling, mixture and color.

5. Staff Updates

TIME: 05:00 PM